Video game release dates 2022: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and SwitchOur big, comprehensive list of the video game release dates in 2022 and beyond, updated daily.
It is finally time! 2022 is the year where most of the bigger, highly-anticipated games from last year ended up. It’s the year of Elden Ring, Starfield, Dying Light 2, Windjammers 2, Horizon: Forbidden West, Warhammer 3, Stalker 2 and many, many more.
At least, that’s what it looks like right now, as some of those games could very well be pushed back yet again.
But let’s stay positive and take a look at what is unquestionably going to be a banner year in video game history. As always, this list keeps track of as many video game release dates as we can find. We’re bound to miss a few, but the majority will be here.
Release dates change all the time, and some developers go dark months at a time, but we update this list daily and try to say on top of it - so things will shift around and get added/removed very often. Keep it bookmarked, and check back often to see when a game you’ve been waiting for is going to be released. If you missed it, here are all video games released in 2021.
Like with every year’s list, it will eventually break into segments for the different months as the year takes shape. For now, here’s how we’ve arranged them.
January 2022 video game release dates
January is starting things a little slow this year, but not quite as uneventful as in past years. Right off the bat, we have several new releases we'll be spending a lot of time with. Monster Hunter Rise, and God of War come to PC, Rainbow Six Extraction finally escapes development hell, Weird West will invite us into its immersive sim world - and, the day some said would never come: Windjammers 2 will be in our hands this month.
- Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - January 11
- Monster Hunter Rise (PC) - January 12
- The Anacrusis - Early Access (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - January 13
- God of War (PC) - January 14
- Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia) - January 20
- Blackwind (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - January 20
- WARNO - Steam Early Access (PC) - January 20
- Windjammers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) - January 20
- Hidden Deep - Steam Early Access (PC) - January 24
- Kingdom of the Dead (PC) - January 26
- Diplomacy is Not an Option - Steam Early Access (PC) - January 26
- Circuit Superstars (PS4) - January 27
- Pokemon Legends Arceus (Switch) - January 28
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) - January 28
February 2022 video game release dates
February has practically positioned itself as another October. The number of highly-anticipated, long-in-development games coming out this month in 2022 is staggering. Elden Ring is the big one, of course, but let's not forget about Horizon: Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Warhammer 3, Grid Legends, and the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion. February also sees the release of high-profile indies Sifu, and OlliOlli World. Oh, and the Steam Deck is out in February, too.
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) - February 1
- Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 4
- Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) - February 8
- OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 8
- A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 10
- Edge Of Eternity (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 10
- Lost Ark (PC) - February 11
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 15
- The King of Fighters 15 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - February 17
- Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC) - February 17
- Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) - February 18
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 22
- Martha is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - February 24
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 25
- Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 25
- Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 25
- Steam Deck launch - February
- Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February
March 2022 video game release dates
March is actually quieter by comparison to February this year. Don't expect as many heavy-hitters, but there's still plenty to look forward to. Highlights include Gran Turismo 7, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Elex 2, PlatinumGames' Babylon’s Fall, The Team Ninja-developed Final Fantasy game, and Tunic's actual release after what seems like a decade.
- Elex 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 1
- Babylon's Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) - March 4
- Triangle Strategy (Switch) - March 4
- Chocobo GP (Switch) - March 10
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - March 15
- Tunic (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 16
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 18
- Rune Factory 5 (Switch) - March 25
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 25
- GTA 5 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March
- Have a Nice Death - Steam Early Access (PC) - March
- Uragun - Steam Early Access (PC) - March
April 2022 video game release dates
So far, we only have just a handful of confirmed games for April. But this is also the release month of Stalker 2, so that's probably all we need. Over time, this list is going to expand as more games confirm April release dates.
- Stalker 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - April 28
- Exophobia (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - April
May 2022 video game release dates
May is also a little sparse right now, but more and more games will join this list as time goes on. For now, Forspoken, and the oft-delayed Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong are the two confirmed games for the month.
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 19
- Forspoken (PC, PS5) - May 24
TBC 2022 video game release dates
For the moment, this is going to be the largest part of this giant list. Below, you'll find some of the other common release targets for games, such as the various quarters, and seasons. Everything tentatively targeting 2022 will also exist here, until those games eventually get moved to the different individual months.
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC, Xbox Series X) - spring
- Star Trek: Resurgence (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - spring
- Tchia (PC, PS4, PS5) - spring
- The Wreck (PC) - spring
- Moss: Book 2 (PSVR) - spring
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - spring
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch) - spring
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) - spring
- Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - spring
- Winter Ember (PC) - Q1
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - Q1
- Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5) - Q1
- Deadlink - Steam Early Access (PC) - Q1
- Stray (PC, PS4, PS5) - early 2022
- Neon White (PC, Switch) - early 2022
- Nobody Saves the World (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - early 2022
- Syberia: The World Before (PC) - early 2022
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - early 2022
- FAR: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - early 2022
- Songs of Conquest (PC) - early 2022
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - June 30
- Steelrising (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - June
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - June
- Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 23
- A Little to the Left (PC, Switch) - August
- Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - summer
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PC, Switch) - summer
- Midnight Fight Express (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - summer
- Marvel's Midnight Suns (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - second half
- Six Days in Fallujah (PC, consoles) - Q4
- Planet of Lana (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - late 2022
- Little Devil Inside (PC, PS4, PS5) - late 2022
- Sonic Frontiers (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - late 2022
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 22
- Scorn (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - October
- Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - November 11
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 2022
- The Callisto Protocol - 2022
- Gerda: A Flame in Winter (PC, Switch) - 2022
- Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 2022
- Endless Dungeon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2022
- God of War Ragnarok (PS4, PS5) - 2022
- Two Point Campus (PC, Switch) - 2022
- Metal: Hellsinger (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Aztech Forgotten Gods (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2022
- Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS4, PS5) - 2022
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 2022
- Diablo Immortal (Android, iOS) - 2022
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - 2022
- Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - 2022
- Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2022
- Men of War 2 (PC) - 2022
- Rauniot (PC) - 2022
- In the Black (PC) - 2022
- ARC Raiders (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Sniper Elite 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Dune: Spice Wars - early access (PC) - 2022
- Evil West (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Mineko's Night Market (PC, Switch) - 2022
- Thymesia (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- The Unliving - Steam Early Access (PC) - 2022
- Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android) - 2022
- Park Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (PC, Switch) - 2022
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel (Switch) - 2022
- Soulstice (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Wizard with a Gun (PC, Switch) - 2022
- Synced: Off Planet (PC) - 2022
- MultiVersus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Bayonetta 3 (Switch) - 2022
- Exomecha (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 2022
- Endling (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 2022
- Soundfall (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - 2022
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch) - 2022
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Luna) - 2022
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Splatoon 3 (Switch) - 2022
- Metal Slug Tactics (PC, Switch) - 2022
- Somerville (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Crossfire: Legion (PC) - 2022
- System Shock remake (PC) - 2022
- The End of the Sun (PC) - 2022
- Trepang2 (PC) - 2022
- Nightingale - early access - (PC) - 2022
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PC) - 2022
- Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 2022
- Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 2022
- Wanted: Dead (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Children of Silentown (PC) - 2022
- The Outlast Trials (PC) - 2022
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2022
- Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis (Android, iOS) - 2022
- Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PC, PS4, Switch) - 2022
TBC 2023 video game release dates
Believe it or not, some games are already shooting for release in 2023. That's when many of the games revealed this year will be released, too. Because of that, the 2023 section will continue to grow until we move it into its own list towards the end of this year. For now, here's what we have:
- Pragmata (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) - 2023
- Payday 3 (PC, consoles) - 2023
- Spider-Man 2 (PS5) - 2023
- Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2023
- Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, consoles) - 2023
- Robocop: Rogue City (PC, consoles) - 2023
TBC video game release dates
This is the wild west. Below, you'll find all the games we know exist, but just don't have a rough idea of when we might be playing them. This doesn't necessarily mean they're all big projects announced years ago, this section will often also include games seemingly out in the near future, just without any release targets.
- Crusader Kings 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- N1RV ANN-A (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Avowed (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Fable (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Wolverine (PS5)
- Kingpin: Reloaded (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Wonder Woman
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Forza Motorsport (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Under a Porcelain Sun (PC)
- Crimson Desert (PC)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake (PC, PS5)
- Star Child (PS VR)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Open Roads (PC)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Star Wars Eclipse
- Sonic Origins (PC)
- Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- Roller Champions (PC)
- Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Outcast 2 - A New Beginning (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Jagged Alliance 3 (PC)
- Crossfire X (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Contraband (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Boundary (PC, PS4)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
- Ghost Recon Frontline (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Luna)
- Perfect Dark (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Final Fantasy 16 (PS5)
- State of Decay 3 (PC, Xbox Series X)
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Xbox One, Switch)
- A Rat's Quest (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Relic Hunters Legend - Steam Early Access (PC)
- Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Diablo 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Deadstick (PC)
- The Settlers (PC)
- Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate
- Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake
- Herogrinder: Tactical Combat Arenas (PC)
- XDefiant (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Sports Story (Switch)
- Monster Safari - Steam Early Access (PC)
- Dead Static Drive (PC, Xbox One)
- The Division: Heartland (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Unknown 9: Awakening
- The Outer Worlds 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Project 007
- Midnight Ghost Hunt (PC)
- Resident Evil Resistance (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Triwave - Steam Early Access (PC)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Savior (PC)
- SteamWorld Headhunter
- Painkiller (PC)
- Lies of P (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Season (PC, PS5)
- '83 (PC)
- Dead Space (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Rustheart
- Wonder Parade (PC, Switch)
- Everwild (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Witchfire (PC)
- Silent Night (PC)
- Routine (PC)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch)
- Shovel Knight Dig
- Lost Soul Aside (PC, PS4)
- Skin Deep (PC)
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Metroid Prime 4 (Switch)
- Above (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Vanguard: Fight for Rudiarius (PC, Mobile, VR)
- The Last Night (PC, Xbox One)
- Project Awakening (PS4)
- Plan 8
- Dokev (PC, consoles)
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Untitled Indiana Jones game
- The Elder Scrolls 6