It is finally time! 2022 is the year where most of the bigger, highly-anticipated games from last year ended up. It’s the year of Elden Ring, Starfield, Dying Light 2, Windjammers 2, Horizon: Forbidden West, Warhammer 3, Stalker 2 and many, many more.

At least, that’s what it looks like right now, as some of those games could very well be pushed back yet again.

But let’s stay positive and take a look at what is unquestionably going to be a banner year in video game history. As always, this list keeps track of as many video game release dates as we can find. We’re bound to miss a few, but the majority will be here.

Release dates change all the time, and some developers go dark months at a time, but we update this list daily and try to say on top of it - so things will shift around and get added/removed very often. Keep it bookmarked, and check back often to see when a game you’ve been waiting for is going to be released. If you missed it, here are all video games released in 2021.

Like with every year’s list, it will eventually break into segments for the different months as the year takes shape. For now, here’s how we’ve arranged them.

January 2022 video game release dates

January is starting things a little slow this year, but not quite as uneventful as in past years. Right off the bat, we have several new releases we'll be spending a lot of time with. Monster Hunter Rise, and God of War come to PC, Rainbow Six Extraction finally escapes development hell, Weird West will invite us into its immersive sim world - and, the day some said would never come: Windjammers 2 will be in our hands this month.

Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - January 11

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) - January 12

The Anacrusis - Early Access (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - January 13

God of War (PC) - January 14

Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia) - January 20

Blackwind (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - January 20

WARNO - Steam Early Access (PC) - January 20

Windjammers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) - January 20

Hidden Deep - Steam Early Access (PC) - January 24

Kingdom of the Dead (PC) - January 26

Diplomacy is Not an Option - Steam Early Access (PC) - January 26

Circuit Superstars (PS4) - January 27

Pokemon Legends Arceus (Switch) - January 28

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) - January 28

February 2022 video game release dates

February has practically positioned itself as another October. The number of highly-anticipated, long-in-development games coming out this month in 2022 is staggering. Elden Ring is the big one, of course, but let's not forget about Horizon: Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Warhammer 3, Grid Legends, and the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion. February also sees the release of high-profile indies Sifu, and OlliOlli World. Oh, and the Steam Deck is out in February, too.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) - February 1

Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 4

Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) - February 8

OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 8

A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 10

Edge Of Eternity (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 10

Lost Ark (PC) - February 11

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February 15

The King of Fighters 15 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - February 17

Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC) - February 17

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) - February 18

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 22

Martha is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - February 24

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 25

Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 25

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - February 25

Steam Deck launch - February

Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - February

March 2022 video game release dates

March is actually quieter by comparison to February this year. Don't expect as many heavy-hitters, but there's still plenty to look forward to. Highlights include Gran Turismo 7, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Elex 2, PlatinumGames' Babylon’s Fall, The Team Ninja-developed Final Fantasy game, and Tunic's actual release after what seems like a decade.

Elex 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 1

Babylon's Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) - March 4

Triangle Strategy (Switch) - March 4

Chocobo GP (Switch) - March 10

Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - March 15

Tunic (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 16

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 18

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) - March 25

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - March 25

GTA 5 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March

Have a Nice Death - Steam Early Access (PC) - March

Uragun - Steam Early Access (PC) - March

April 2022 video game release dates

So far, we only have just a handful of confirmed games for April. But this is also the release month of Stalker 2, so that's probably all we need. Over time, this list is going to expand as more games confirm April release dates.

Stalker 2 (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - April 28

Exophobia (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - April

May 2022 video game release dates

May is also a little sparse right now, but more and more games will join this list as time goes on. For now, Forspoken, and the oft-delayed Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong are the two confirmed games for the month.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - May 19

Forspoken (PC, PS5) - May 24

TBC 2022 video game release dates

For the moment, this is going to be the largest part of this giant list. Below, you'll find some of the other common release targets for games, such as the various quarters, and seasons. Everything tentatively targeting 2022 will also exist here, until those games eventually get moved to the different individual months.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC, Xbox Series X) - spring

Star Trek: Resurgence (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - spring

Tchia (PC, PS4, PS5) - spring

The Wreck (PC) - spring

Moss: Book 2 (PSVR) - spring

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - spring

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch) - spring

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) - spring

Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - spring

Winter Ember (PC) - Q1

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - Q1

Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5) - Q1

Deadlink - Steam Early Access (PC) - Q1

Stray (PC, PS4, PS5) - early 2022

Neon White (PC, Switch) - early 2022

Nobody Saves the World (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - early 2022

Syberia: The World Before (PC) - early 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - early 2022

FAR: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - early 2022

Songs of Conquest (PC) - early 2022

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - June 30

Steelrising (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - June

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - June

Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - August 23

A Little to the Left (PC, Switch) - August

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - summer

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PC, Switch) - summer

Midnight Fight Express (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - summer

Marvel's Midnight Suns (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - second half

Six Days in Fallujah (PC, consoles) - Q4

Planet of Lana (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - late 2022

Little Devil Inside (PC, PS4, PS5) - late 2022

Sonic Frontiers (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - late 2022

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - September 22

Scorn (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - October

Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - November 11

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 2022

The Callisto Protocol - 2022

Gerda: A Flame in Winter (PC, Switch) - 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 2022

Endless Dungeon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2022

God of War Ragnarok (PS4, PS5) - 2022

Two Point Campus (PC, Switch) - 2022

Metal: Hellsinger (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Aztech Forgotten Gods (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2022

Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS4, PS5) - 2022

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 2022

Diablo Immortal (Android, iOS) - 2022

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - 2022

Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - 2022

Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2022

Men of War 2 (PC) - 2022

Rauniot (PC) - 2022

In the Black (PC) - 2022

ARC Raiders (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Sniper Elite 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Dune: Spice Wars - early access (PC) - 2022

Evil West (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Mineko's Night Market (PC, Switch) - 2022

Thymesia (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

The Unliving - Steam Early Access (PC) - 2022

Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android) - 2022

Park Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (PC, Switch) - 2022

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel (Switch) - 2022

Soulstice (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Wizard with a Gun (PC, Switch) - 2022

Synced: Off Planet (PC) - 2022

MultiVersus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Bayonetta 3 (Switch) - 2022

Exomecha (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 2022

Endling (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 2022

Soundfall (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch) - 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Luna) - 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Splatoon 3 (Switch) - 2022

Metal Slug Tactics (PC, Switch) - 2022

Somerville (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Crossfire: Legion (PC) - 2022

System Shock remake (PC) - 2022

The End of the Sun (PC) - 2022

Trepang2 (PC) - 2022

Nightingale - early access - (PC) - 2022

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PC) - 2022

Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 2022

Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 2022

Wanted: Dead (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Children of Silentown (PC) - 2022

The Outlast Trials (PC) - 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2022

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis (Android, iOS) - 2022

Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PC, PS4, Switch) - 2022

TBC 2023 video game release dates

Believe it or not, some games are already shooting for release in 2023. That's when many of the games revealed this year will be released, too. Because of that, the 2023 section will continue to grow until we move it into its own list towards the end of this year. For now, here's what we have:

Pragmata (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) - 2023

Payday 3 (PC, consoles) - 2023

Spider-Man 2 (PS5) - 2023

Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2023

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, consoles) - 2023

Robocop: Rogue City (PC, consoles) - 2023

TBC video game release dates

This is the wild west. Below, you'll find all the games we know exist, but just don't have a rough idea of when we might be playing them. This doesn't necessarily mean they're all big projects announced years ago, this section will often also include games seemingly out in the near future, just without any release targets.