If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
THE FOLD AWAITS

Unknown 9: Awakening unveiled - Reflector and Bandai Namco showcase first look at upcoming action-adventure

Anya Chalotra leads the charge.

Unknown 9: Awakening
Image credit: Reflector Entertainment
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

During today’s Xbox Partner Preview, Reflector Entertainment and publisher Bandai Namco provided a look at gameplay for Unknown 9: Awakening.

Announced in 2020 and initially set for a 2021 release, Reflector Entertainment’s debut title stars Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) as the main protagonist, Haroona, in this narrative action-adventure game coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Cover image for YouTube videoUnknown 9: Awakening – Announcement Trailer
Unkown 9: Awakening - Become Haroona, embrace your powers, and embark on a quest for the truth.

Playing as Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own called the Fold, you will guide her on a quest to gain powerful hidden knowledge and right the wrongs of her past. While on this quest, Haroona becomes the target of the Ascendants, a splinter faction of a secret organization known as the Leap Year Society. The group wants to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

As things unfold, you will choose whether to ambush opponents from the shadows or fight by stepping into enemies to control them, dodge bullets, shield attacks, hurl energy, and use combat combinations.

The video game is the main entry point into the Unknown 9 IP’s narrative universe, interconnected across comic books, podcasts, novels, and more.

Unknown 9: Awakening, slated for a summer release, is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Unknown 9: Awakening

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Bandai Namco Entertainment PC PS4 PS5 Reflector Entertainment Story Rich Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments