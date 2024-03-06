During today’s Xbox Partner Preview, Reflector Entertainment and publisher Bandai Namco provided a look at gameplay for Unknown 9: Awakening.

Announced in 2020 and initially set for a 2021 release, Reflector Entertainment’s debut title stars Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) as the main protagonist, Haroona, in this narrative action-adventure game coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Unknown 9: Awakening – Announcement Trailer Unkown 9: Awakening - Become Haroona, embrace your powers, and embark on a quest for the truth.

Playing as Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own called the Fold, you will guide her on a quest to gain powerful hidden knowledge and right the wrongs of her past. While on this quest, Haroona becomes the target of the Ascendants, a splinter faction of a secret organization known as the Leap Year Society. The group wants to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

As things unfold, you will choose whether to ambush opponents from the shadows or fight by stepping into enemies to control them, dodge bullets, shield attacks, hurl energy, and use combat combinations.

The video game is the main entry point into the Unknown 9 IP’s narrative universe, interconnected across comic books, podcasts, novels, and more.

Unknown 9: Awakening, slated for a summer release, is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.