Respawn says 'who knows what the future holds' after confusing everyone with 'Titanfall 3 doesn't exist' statement

In a livestream earlier this week, Respawn Entertainment community coordinator Jason Garza shot down any hope we might have had for a new Titanfall game. Garza was asked to offer an update on the series, reiterating - to everyone's disappointment - that there's nothing in development there.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Don't get your hopes up, man. I've said this before, we just don't have anything in the works. There's nothing there. We've got too many other games in the works right now," Garza said.

It's worth noting that this statement was made on Garza's own YouTube channel towards the end of a personal stream. Nevertheless, having a job as someone who often speaks for Respawn caused his comments to go viral.

Although what he said isn't really new information; it caused enough of a stir that Respawn had to issue an official comment, though it sadly doesn't clear anything up. On Twitter, the developer left a vague "who knows what the future holds" message.

"Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA," Respawn said. "Who knows what the future holds..."

A little over a year ago, Respawn head Vince Zampella had fairly similar things to say. "There’s nothing currently in development," Zampella said at the time.

"But it’s always there. You see the little bits of stuff coming back [through the lore in Apex Legends]. At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen."

It’s not entirely surprising, either. Even if Respawn wanted to revisit Titanfall, it may take a while before it even has enough people to do it. The studio is working on a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order, at least one mysterious new IP, and continues to put out regular content update for Apex Legends.