The rather excellent indie horror game The Mortuary Assistant is now available on Switch

Indie horror game The Mortuary Assistant is now available on Switch.

Released on the Epic Games Store and Steam last summer, Nintendo folks can now get in on the surreal and demon-infested fun.

In The Mortuary Assistant, you have recently completed your degree in mortuary sciences and taken on an apprenticeship at River Fields Mortuary.

Over the past several months, you have logged many hours aiding the mortician in daily tasks while learning the ins and outs of the embalming process and how to handle and care for the deceased.

Late one night, you are called into work to perform embalmings, but there is something different about these bodies and something different about you.

Gameplay consists of taking on embalming tasks while keeping demonic forces at bay, practicing occult rituals to identify demonic entities, and piecing together clues to banish the demon and save your soul.

During this time, you will uncover the history of Rebecca Owens, the haunting past of River Fields, and a sinister secret beneath the surface.

The story unfolds through multiple playthroughs, every one of which is unique. Each demon you banish is just a piece of the puzzle, and there are over 10 hours of content and more to find for those with inquisitive eyes.

If you aren't a Switch user but the game sounds interesting to you, there's a demo currently available for The Mortuary Assistant on Steam.