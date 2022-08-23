Nexon's action-RPG shooter The First Descendant heads to beta in October

Nexon has released a new trailer and provided a beta date for its upcoming free-to-play third-person co-operative looter-shooter, The First Descendant.

You can try The First Descendant for yourself in a Steam beta scheduled for October 20-26.

The Steam beta will start Thursday, October 20 at midnight PT, 3am ET, 8am UK, and runs until Wednesday, October 26 at 11:59pm PT, 2:59am ET, 7:59am UK (October 27). The upcoming beta will have a total of 10 playable characters from which to choose. Nexon said character class details are coming at a later date.

Along with the beta news, Nexon also released the full-length trailer showcasing new details of the game’s co-op play, grappling-hook action, and boss monsters. It also shows four-player co-op battles against the alien invaders aligned with the game's antagonist, Karel.

In the trailer, various characters are introduced. These include the fighter Lepic, the debuffer Viessa, Bunny - a super quick nuke with electrical attacks, and the tank Ajax. There’s even more action to be seen through additional characters showing unique skill sets.

You will also notice how bosses with different combat styles are susceptible to distinct player abilities, weapons, and grappling hook attacks that can cling to and remove body parts.

In the game, as a Descendant, your mission is to fight against alien invaders for the survival of humanity by protecting the Ingris continent. You will grow stronger through various missions and stories and be able to customizable character elements. Each character has unique skill sets, free movements, and chain actions. All can equip three guns, four pieces of secondary equipment, and various sub-weapons.

As a player, you can change equipment based on the type of battles encountered. Plus, new equipment develops character growth by combining various pieces, enhancing character and firearm stats, or adding a new ability. New items will be obtained by clearing scenario missions or in world missions where cooperation is crucial.

The First Descendant is an original IP from Nexon games in development with Unreal Engine 5, and will be released on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.