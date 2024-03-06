If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WHAT IF?

The Alters, from Frostpunk dev 11 bit Studios, finally shows off new gameplay - and it's coming to Game Pass

The Alters, the next big game from 11 bit, has reemerged to deliver some big news, and a proper look at its gameplay.

Image credit: 11 bit Studios
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

As part of today’s Xbox Partner Preview livestream, 11 bit Studios delivered an exciting new look at its next project, the long-in-development The Alters. The sci-fi survival game has been showing up here and there, but the studio has returned today to deliver meaningful new details.

For one, The Alters will arrive on PC and Xbox Game Pass on day one, when it releases later this year. The new trailer sadly doesn’t confirm a release date, so we’ll have to wait a little longer for that.

What it does have, though, is a solid look at gameplay. The Alters is a game with the unique mechanic of manipulating the past to create alternate versions of yourself, explore different paths, and essentially answer all the ‘what if?’ questions.

The Alters takes place on a hostile planet, where protagonist Jan Dolski crashlands, only to discover a substance called Rapidium, which, with the help of a computer in a base he’s taken refuge in, allows him to alter the direction of events he previously took part in. This lets him create alternate versions of himself - hence the name.

Dolski’s ultimate goal is to escape the planet, but since the advanced base he discovered requires a full team of scientists to operate, he’s going to have to do a lot of manipulating of his past to create enough Alters for the task. The problem, of course, is that ever Alter is sentient, and they each have their character and emotions - so they’re not exactly Pals from Palworld.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe Alters | Gameplay Reveal Trailer
The Alters Gameplay Reveal - Releases later this year for PC and consoles.

The footage above was captured on a PC running an AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPU, and a Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU - pretty much AMD’s top-of-the-line products. It’s very refreshing to see this disclosed, as it’s rarely - if ever - the sort of information game trailers mention.

The Alters is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

