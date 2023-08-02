Xbox seemingly confirms consumer-friendly Starfield feature and cross-save support at launch

Have you checked out the official Starfield page on the Xbox store? There's a little icon on there that's really making a fair few fans quite happy: as of an update, the Starfield page features the Xbox Play Anywhere label.

Did you know that Bethesda is embracing its fantasy roots with Starfield?Watch on YouTube

If you're not aware of the Xbox Play Anywhere feature, it's widely regarded as one of Microsoft's best (and most consumer-friendly) perks. It is a cross-device compatibility suite that allows players to buy the game once and own it on all Microsoft platforms, with saves and achievements carrying over between devices.

There were fears that it would be abandoned as the company moved into the Series X/S generation, but – if anything – it's actually become more robust.

Xbox wants to lower the barrier to play, as it's said often, and Xbox Play Anywhere allows that. I, personally, have used it a lot – it was ideal when traveling for work and wanting to play a game like Halo Infinite, which launched on three platforms (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S). It meant I could get a few PvP games in while away from my console.

So, is this official yet? | Image credit: VG247 / Xbox

But it may not be as clear. The game does not appear on the store page if you search through the Xbox Play Anywhere list. Is this because the label has only been added to the store page, and the game has not yet been added to the database on the backend? Does it suggest the label has been applied to the game in error? At the time of writing, it's unclear.

It's worth noing that (per Reddit) the Bethesda Support Twitter account apparently confirmed the game would be Xbox Play Anywhere compatible some two months ago – though the actual tweet was promptly deleted. Was someone a bit too cocksure in making a statement that they shouldn't have?

We're keeping our eye on the official channels and will update you as soon as we hear anything more official.

Starfield arrives on Xbox Series and PC on September 6 (or September 1 if you pre-order the game's digital edition).

