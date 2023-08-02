If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TODD ONLY KNOWS

Xbox seemingly confirms consumer-friendly Starfield feature and cross-save support at launch

Xbox Play Anywhere – one of Microsoft's most consumer-friendly perks – strikes again in Starfield.

The 'Xbox Play Anywhere' logo in white, with some drop shadow, over a slightly blurred screenshot of an empty wilderness in Starfield.
Image credit: VG247
Dom Peppiatt avatar
Article by Dom Peppiatt Editor-in-chief
Published on

Have you checked out the official Starfield page on the Xbox store? There's a little icon on there that's really making a fair few fans quite happy: as of an update, the Starfield page features the Xbox Play Anywhere label.

Did you know that Bethesda is embracing its fantasy roots with Starfield?Watch on YouTube

If you're not aware of the Xbox Play Anywhere feature, it's widely regarded as one of Microsoft's best (and most consumer-friendly) perks. It is a cross-device compatibility suite that allows players to buy the game once and own it on all Microsoft platforms, with saves and achievements carrying over between devices.

There were fears that it would be abandoned as the company moved into the Series X/S generation, but – if anything – it's actually become more robust.

Xbox wants to lower the barrier to play, as it's said often, and Xbox Play Anywhere allows that. I, personally, have used it a lot – it was ideal when traveling for work and wanting to play a game like Halo Infinite, which launched on three platforms (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S). It meant I could get a few PvP games in while away from my console.

A clip from the store page of Starfield, showing the Xbox Play Anywhere logo beneath the description of the game.
So, is this official yet? | Image credit: VG247 / Xbox

But it may not be as clear. The game does not appear on the store page if you search through the Xbox Play Anywhere list. Is this because the label has only been added to the store page, and the game has not yet been added to the database on the backend? Does it suggest the label has been applied to the game in error? At the time of writing, it's unclear.

It's worth noing that (per Reddit) the Bethesda Support Twitter account apparently confirmed the game would be Xbox Play Anywhere compatible some two months ago – though the actual tweet was promptly deleted. Was someone a bit too cocksure in making a statement that they shouldn't have?

We're keeping our eye on the official channels and will update you as soon as we hear anything more official.

Starfield arrives on Xbox Series and PC on September 6 (or September 1 if you pre-order the game's digital edition).

Pre-order Starfield today or get ready with discounted Game Pass codes

Starfield will be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Windows) on September 6th 2023. Pre-order your copy of Bethesda's upcoming action RPG from the links below and get set for the new galactic adventure.

Players who pre-order the premium edition can play Starfield early from September 1st. That's five days before it lands on Game Pass! PC Players looking to upgrade their PC can also get Starfield for free when you buy select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or a gaming system that contains both.

Alternatively, you can play Starfield on Game Pass on day one. Our shop here at VG247 is currently offering a 5 per cent discount on Game Pass codes and Xbox Credit - simply redeem the code "VG247" at the check out. The code is valid until 31st July, so stock up now to save money on a Game Pass membership or discounted Xbox Credit if you're buying Starfield on the Xbox Store.

Starfield Standard Digital Edition for Xbox Series X/S- $69.99 from Xbox

Pre-order now

Starfield Premium Digital Edition for Xbox Series X/S- $99.99 from Xbox

Pre-order now

Starfield Standard Edition for Xbox Series X- $69.99 from Amazon

Pre-order now

Starfield Standard Version for Windows PC- $69.99 from Amazon

Pre-order now

Starfield Premium Edition for Windows PC- $99.99 from Amazon

Pre-order now
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Editor-in-chief

Dom is a veteran video games critic, published author and columnist that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to NME. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, faffing about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again). They also have a column about games and music at The Guardian.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch