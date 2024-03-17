Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection seems to have included a mod without the creator's permission, even though Aspyr said it wouldn't in the final release

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has been a bit of a mess, to the point it included an old mod without the creator's permission, despite saying it wouldn't.

To the disappointment of many, the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection hasn't launched in a completely functional state - when it did arrive, servers were an absolute mess, though developer Aspyr did put out a statement explaining why this was the case. There's been a myriad of other issues too, but one of the more concerning ones from an ethical standpoint is the fact that the game appears to have used a mod from veteran Battlefront modder iamashaymin. Fans noticed in the game's first trailer that a mod to do with a specific character was used, which Aspyr later claimed would not be in the final release.

To briefly explain, the mod was for a character called Asajj Ventress, a character that was originally exclusive to the original Xbox version of Battlefront 2. Iamashaymin later brought Ventress to to PC by reskinning a pre-existing character to look like the DLC character, meaning her animations weren't the same as her original Xbox release - it's these mismatched animations that people caught on to in the trailer, and why Aspyr had to put out a statement.

But, now that the game is out, it seems that the mod was still being used, with Ventress not having her correct animations. Some players have reported that a patch has replaced these animations with ones made by Aspyr, but it's still caused frustration for iamashaymin, who told IGN, "This release has been a total mess. The fact they had to release patches both before and immediately after releasing two decade old games really says it all. Especially considering part of the patches is rumoured to have removed content they had already said was removed months ago.

"There's not really anything else I can say that other players aren't already screaming, it's a terrible feeling getting very pumped for a game like this and it just missing the mark entirely. It's a terrible gut punch."

The Battlefront modding community is also already working on various other fixes for the game, so even if Aspyr doesn't manage to solve all of the games issues itself, it sounds like there will at least be a way to enjoy the game. At the time of writing, the game is currently sitting at mostly negative on Steam, so for now things aren't looking too good.