Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection comes to Nintendo Switch this year

Following its inclusion in today's Nintendo Direct, we now know Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 14, 2024, and will also hit both PS5 and PS4 on that same date.

The game is a nice jamming together of the first two Star Wars Battlefront games from back in the day, done to celebrate the fact this year marks the 20th anniversary of the series, because what better way to do that than by reminding yourself how funny some of those old character models looked? Although, to be fair, Chewbacca still looks as cool as ever.

As detailed in a PlayStation blog post, featuring up to 64 player online multiplayer across all of the classic modes you'll be used to, as well as some single player goodness in the form of modes like Galactic Conquest and campaigns revolving around key events from the first six films, the collection looks like it'll have something for every old-school Star Wars fan.

In addition to all of the maps from both games, there's alsop some nice bonus content included in this version, such as the Jabba’s Palace and Bespin: Cloud City maps, and extra characters like Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress. Who doesn't love a bit of action in Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena? I know I do!

The classic Hero Assault has also been expanded "to be playable on all ground maps, which means you can face off on the Death Star, Kamino, Naboo, and many more locations", so that's cool.

The PlayStation versions of the game will even support cross-gen multiplayer between PS5 and PS4, so even your mates who haven't upgraded can take on some Capture the Flag fun, a space battle with some TIE Fighters and X-wings, or a Hunt where you defend your home planet as an Ewok.

There's also offline two-Player splitscreen for the really old school folks out there, which'll be a nice break from witnessing the rise of Darth Vader in Battlefront 2's campaign.

