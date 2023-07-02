Square Enix embraces the low-poly grapes by giving them away at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival

Square Enix is leaning all the way into those famous low-poly grapes from Final Fantasy 14, and is handing some out as part of an upcoming event.

If you're attending the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Las Vegas later this month, and you love funny knick-knacks, you'll be thrilled to hear that Square Enix is giving out a goody bag with just that. As shown on the Final Fantasy 14 Twitter account, everyone attending the Fan Festival will receive a very snazzy looking crossbody bag that features the FF14 10th anniversary logo on it, which also comes with a bunch of other gifts. Most notably, though, you'll also get a squishable set of low-poly grapes from the Endwalker expansion.

The Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas is right around the corner!



We're excited to showcase the IRL loot attendees will receive as part of their ticket to the event! ✨ https://t.co/63PGa95UMu pic.twitter.com/yX9XDsjHaW — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 30, 2023

Now, those not in the loop might understandably think, "why would I want this?" Well, back when Endwalker launched, the expansion featured some grapes that were a little… four sided. They later got updated to make them a little bit more grape-like in shape, but players were quickly enamoured by the simplicity of them at first. It even looks like Square Enix took those laughing at the grapes to heart in the development of Final Fantasy 16. But it's a fun little toy for those in the know, and one that I wish I owned despite not having played too much of the game.

As well as the grapes, the goody bag also comes with a Loporrit Carrot pen, for all your note taking needs, an Azem's Crystal Keychain, a Grebuloff Magnet, and a Final Fantasy 14 10th anniversary pin. Overall, a neat little bundle of goodies!

If you're interested in seeing these grapes in-game for yourself (even if they're higher in poly count these days), you might also be interested to hear that the Complete Edition of the game is 50% off on Steam until July 13, which includes all the expansions right up to Endwalker.