Spirittea is a delightful rural-life sim that sees you settling down in a rural town full of charming townsfolk and troublesome spirits. To put those spirits to rest, it becomes your responsibility to rebuild the town's bathhouse and cater to their every need. It’s a good thing they’re paying you!

Catering to spirit’s needs means finding spirit tomes with more information about them and their likes, and that means plenty of digging. But finding where to dig isn’t easy with the naked eye… So, here’s how to dig and find spirit tomes in Spirittea.

Digging in Spirittea isn’t the most exciting - or easiest - of tasks, but once you know what your aim with digging is, seeking treasures and tomes becomes a whole lot easier.

To start, you will need to buy a shovel for 400 Moolags from Song’s shop. Then, you can go about digging just about anywhere, but only certain spots will reap rewards.

To dig, you'll first need to buy a shovel. | Image credit: Cheesemaster Games/VG247

To know exactly where to dig, you will need to use your Spirit Vision. While using it, you’ll be able to see Wonyan, of course, but there’ll also be patches of ground that will strangely glow. They’re easy to dismiss and ignore, but here’s where you need to dig!

You'll then want to carefully use your Spirit Vision while exploring to look for dig spots. | Image credit: Cheesemaster Games/VG247

So, you’ll want to keep a keen eye out for any dig spots when running round your town using Spirit Vision! That said, you can also purchase Ancient Maps from Song’s shop which will reveal an area for you to go and dig.

Digging is quite valuable, as you’ll wind up with spirit tomes. These tomes will tell an interesting bit of information about the spirit that is visiting your bathhouse, and more importantly, they’ll tell you the spirit's favourite food.

Dig spots can result in spirit tomes, which will help you please spirits visiting the bathhouse further. | Image credit: Cheesemaster Games/VG247

Then, you can go about cooking up preferred dishes for your spiritual customers at the bathhouse, making them happier and lining your pockets with more Moolags.