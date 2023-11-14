Spirittea is a charming rural-life sim that tasks you with not only being a member of the town’s community, but also with restoring the bathhouse so that the lost, local spirits have a place to rest. That way, the spirits are not causing trouble for townsfolk, and you can earn yourself plenty of Moolags to support your new life in the process.

As you rebuild the bathhouse by cleaning it and upgrading it so more spirits can visit, you’ll want to learn how to cook in Spirittea, too. That way, you can leave your spiritual customers even happier with a homecooked meal, and earn yourself more Moolags, too. Here’s how to cook in Spirittea.

How to cook in Spirittea

Cooking in Spirittea isn’t all that straight-forward, but once you know how to chef up a storm, you’ll be well on your way to having a very happy bathhouse full of well-paying spirits.

First things first, you can cook in Spirittea using the kitchen in your home, or the kitchen in the bath house once you’ve had Fae upgrade it. The kitchen in the bathhouse is split into different cooking stations for each method of cooking, which we explain below.

After approaching a cooking station, you’ll have a few options. You’ll need three ingredients for every meal that you make, and will also need to choose from one of four options that determine how the meal is cooked: Boil, Bake, Fry, or Ferment.

Image credit: Cheesemaster Games/VG247

Any recipe that is made with inconsistent ingredients or using the wrong cooking method will leave you with a pile of junk; we want to avoid this, because we don’t want to waste our ingredients or time, and cooking can take a short while.

Once you’ve cooked up a meal, you can then use the meal to restore your stamina during a long days work at the bathhouse, or you can use the meals to feed the spirits paying the bathhouse a visit.

You’ll want to dig for spirit tomes to help you determine which meal is each spirits favourite, though, as giving a spirit the wrong meal can result in them being unhappy with their visit.

How to get recipes in Spirittea

To cook in Spirittea, having some recipes to hand is helpful, and these can be bought from Song’s shop for a very small amount of Moolags, so they’re worth buying. Sometimes, you will randomly get your hands on recipes during certain events and quests in Spirittea, too.

Image credit: Cheesemaster Games/VG247

Collected recipes will then be added to your recipe book in the bathhouse kitchen.

While you wait for meals to cook and towels to dry, be sure to keep on top of cleaning the bathhouse, too.