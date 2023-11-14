Spirittea is an adorable, pixel-art rural-life sim with lots to do and plenty to explore. As you go about meeting the townsfolk and drinking magical tea, you’ll find there’s a whole realm of spirits causing trouble across the town. As a result, it becomes your job to put these spirits to rest, and that means restoring the local bathhouse.

Rebuilding the bathhouse is a long project that’ll take time and Moolags, but you can get to work cleaning it of cobwebs and dust for your customers to make their experience that little bit better. Without further ado, here’s how to clean the bathhouse in Spirittea.

How to clean the bathhouse in Spirittea

While the opening for Spirittea will teach you a lot about exploring the town and running a bathhouse, there are a couple of things left for the player to discover on their own, including cleaning.

When first entering the bathhouse and opening the place up, you’ll see that it’s relatively run-down and has been in a state of disrepair for a while. While many of our upgrades require Moolags and asking for a carpenter, Fae, to help out, we’re actually able to do a little spring-cleaning of the place on our own.

That’s right. Those piles of dust and never-ending cobwebs need not be a statement piece for the bathhouse.

The brooms used for cleaning can be found in the washroom, to the right of the baths. | Image credit: Cheesemaster Games/VG247

Upon entering the bathhouse, take a right into the washroom and kitchen. This is where you’ll clean towels and cook up tasty meals or elixirs for spirits. If you actually look at the entrance of the room, you’ll find two brooms that can be added to your inventory by pressing ‘A’ to pick them up, and ‘X’ to bag them.

Open your bag again using ‘Y’ to equip the broom you want to use, and you can then go about sweeping the bathhouse and clearing out all those cobwebs. It’ll take a while, but it’ll be worth it to have a shiny, clean bathhouse to work in. Now, get to work and upgrade it so you can cater to more spirits!