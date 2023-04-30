Sony promises more PC ports, so Bloodborne's only a matter of time, right?

Sony has confirmed that it plans to bring more of its games to PC in the future, notably because its games are doing quite well on computers.

Since 2020 Sony has been steadily adding some of its biggest titles to PC, finally catching up with the times in making its games more accessible to a broader range of players. That all started with Horizon Zero Dawn, with games like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part 1 coming to PC further down the line. As part of Sony's recent FY2022 financial report, Sony also confirmed that it plans to continue releasing its games on PC, which isn't surprising in the slightest because it's making plenty of money through the process (thanks, PCGamer).

In the report, Sony notes that it plans to release Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this year, a title currently without a release date, and it also wrote of its plans to continue making new IP, as well as "rolling out catalogue titles for PC." The line does make it sound like it still won't have its games launch simultaneously on console and PC, but it's something I guess.

Financial results from 2021 regarding PC sales didn't come across so hot, never reaching higher than $380 million across each financial quarter (this does include things like VR as well as other peripherals, it should be noted). But things seem to be doing a bit better in 2022, with the third quarter hitting $601 million, and the fourth passing $1 billion - though the PSVR2 did release this year, possibly contributing to some of that, even if sales figures aren't what Sony might have hoped for.

Who knows what Sony has up its sleeves for future PlayStation releases on PC, but if you've read the head you obviously know what I, and many others, want: Bloodborne. Maybe as a little treat? I'll be waiting, Sony.