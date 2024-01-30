Sonic x Shadow remaster game leak inevitably leads fans to raunchy art

Watch out folks, new video game leak is out in the wild, this time for an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog title. Rumoured to be dubbed Sonic x Shadow Generations, this alleged remaster of Sonic Generations has many out there excited for a re-imagining of one of the best Sonic games out there. However, a very different group of people are excited for much raunchier reasons.

I ask you now dear reader, (please don't actually do this unless you're ready to see some THINGS) to open up a Google tab and search up "Sonic x Shadow" on Google Images. For bonus points, do the same thing on DeviantArt. You may notice that a lot of the results aren't exactly safe for work. It turns out a consequence of this new Sonic title - if it's real of course - is that it'll accidentally direct a whole new generation of folks to untold years of Sonic the Hedgehog porn.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Assuming this is actually what the next Sonic game will be called, surely someone looked it up before locking in the name? The Sonic fandom isn't exactly known for its chaste approach to the series' colourful cast of characters. They've been drawing and painting pictures of them shagging for decades. It's gotten so wild that it borders on being infamous. If you don't know what I'm talking about and feel like ruining your day, look up Sonic Feeder, Sonic vore, Sonic inflation, and Sonic mpreg. It's a whole universe mate - one that this new title may very well be thrusting upon an unsuspecting audience.

Moving that stuff to the side for a second, Sonic Generations getting a remaster would be amazing news if true. The game was an outstanding celebration of Sonic's history, taking us back through the greatest hits of 2D and 3D Sonic over the years. Slap in some Shadow for good measure and port it to modern platforms, and you've got a damn good package if you ask me.

So if it does turn out to be real, pull yourself away from the NSFW stuff for a second and you might realise the real reason to get hot under the collar is the banger we can expect in the near future from Sonic Team. If you're keen on Shadow, feel free to pop back to the Sonic movie teaser where they focus in on his feet. Of course.