The London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices recently put on a performance of the soundtrack to The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim to celebrate its tenth anniversary. As part of this concert, the orchestra also played a suite of music from upcoming Bethesda space game Starfield, making the concert one of the most complete glimpses into what the final game will sound like.

Starfield Suite, which comprises of nearly ten minutes of new music, takes many cues from big space operas like Star Wars while having a sound all its own, swirling gentle moments in with its big, bombastic crescendos. Of course, since Starfield is an open world game, quiet moments are going to be important. You don’t want the soundtrack going hard the entire time.

We’ve heard where the game is going conceptually before. Bethesda recently released a video discussing the game’s setting, the Settled Systems, as well as three of its factions. The video also showed some concept art of what the game will look like, but nothing as complete as the music previewed in the orchestral performance.

Starfield is an Xbox and PC exclusive, and Bethesda’s Todd Howard sees that as a good thing, as that will let the dev team be more focused. It’s already been billed as a “Han Solo simulator” that’s “like Skyrim in space”. Until it’s release, though, we still have the official teaser trailer to give us a taste of what the game looks like.

Starfield releases November 11, 2022 for Xbox and PC.