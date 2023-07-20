Become the Eighth Wonder of the World in Skull Island: Rise of Kong

If you have ever wanted to rage against prehistoric or massive beasts as the gigantic King Kong, then you're in luck.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is a new release coming later this year, and in it, you play as none other than the Eighth Wonder of the World.

Unleash Kong's Fury in Skull Island: Rise of Kong, out later this year on PC and consoles.

Based on the rich history of Skull Island developed by creator Joe DeVito and based on Merian C. Cooper's King Kong, this third-person action-adventure game with a bit of a cell-shaded look, lets you become Kong on a journey of vengeance as you fight to claim your rightful place as King of Skull Island.

As an orphaned Kong, you are on a quest to avenge the death of your parents caused by the gigantic saurian terror, Gaw. You will explore the island and uncover its secrets across several dangerous environments, and discover the power of its flora and fauna.

There will be plenty of primal beasts standing in your way and unique bosses you must defeat should to become King. These minions of Gaw must be dealt with, and you will use various combos and unleash your rage to heighten the impact of your attacks. You can even send enemies fleeing with your earth-shattering roar and use brutal finishing attacks.

Throughout the game, you will gain new abilities through special events and boss fights that unlock Kong's full potential. Collectibles can be earned by exploring the mountains, jungles, swamps, caves, and more. Exploration will also unlock new areas, during which time you will learn more about the the island.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is available to pre-order now, and a digital deluxe version of the game entitled the Colossal Edition will be available for pre-order soon. This edition includes eight exclusive film grains featuring the ability to experience a red-tinted rage mode and the original look of the classic 1933 and 1970s-era King Kong films. It also includes the Kong color pack with 10 different colors so you can choose your own Kong color, a boss-rush mode allowing you to defeat all the titans of Skull Island, and a behind-the-scenes exclusive pack including looks at in-game artwork and the all-original orchestral soundtrack.

Developed by IguanaBee Studios and published by GameMill Entertainment, Skull Island: Rise of Kong arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S later this year.