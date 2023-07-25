Highly anticipated retro-inspired Sea of Stars confirmed for PlayStation Plus

Sea of Stars will be made available on release day as a PlayStation Plus Game Catalog title.

A prequel to 2018's The Messenger, it will also be available for PC, Switch, and Xbox Game Pass on the same day.

Sea of Stars is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox On August 29.

While we knew it was coming to PlayStation systems, this is the first we have heard that it will be available through PlayStation Plus.

If you are a PlayStation user, the demo is now available for both systems. Switch and Xbox users can also download the demo. We played the PC demo during Steam Next Fest and had a great time with it.

Announced in 2020, Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the 90s classics and tells the story of the Children of the Solstice. The game is a prequel story set in The Messenger's universe.

In it, you will guide Valere and Zale to becoming Solstice Warriors and combine their powers of the Sun and Moon powers to perform Eclipse Magic against the monstrous creations of "the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer."

The game features six playable party members, each with a unique fighting style and personality, and character progression will flow alongside the story.

Indie studio Sabotage took the game to Kickstarter, asking for $90,760 in funding. The game was funded in less than seven hours

Originally slated for a 2022 release on PC and consoles, it will instead arrive on August 29 for all announced platforms.