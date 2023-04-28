Redfall: sink your fangs into the game with optimized PC specs and approachable options

Arkane Austin has provided a breakdown of the PC specs, accessibility settings, and options for Redfall.

The PC specs cover the minimum, recommended, and ultra settings, and the studio has detailed accessibility options and other gameplay customization.

Observe the Redfall launch trailer

Accessibility starts with communication settings such as the ability to turn on/off voice chat; you can separately select the input and output device; set the voice chat input mode to push to talk, always on, or no transmission; you can turn text-to-speech and speech-to-text on/off; and choose between a male or female voice to text-to-speech.

You can adjust the background opacity of the text box behind the transcribed text and turn screen narration on/off. Elsewhere, it was noted by Arkane Austin that at release, menu narration is only partially supported and is primarily available to support communication pathways. It is currently available for the initial login flow, creating or joining a squad with others, starting a game, and the Settings menu.

Menus that are not currently narrated include the loadout, skills, map, missions, and archive, and some areas in Settings related to keybindings and remapping may not currently be narrated. Not all interactable objects will be narrated, and UI options such as the mission progress, compass, health, and weapons are not narrated. This means players without sight will need to have sighted assistance.

There are other takeaways regarding narration and accessibility for those with low sight or without it. If this affects you, read over the list of accessibility options at the link.

Subtitles options include Off, Subtitles, and Closed Captioning; a Show Speaker name on/off option; font scaling from 100% to 150%; and three color blindness filters. For those who experience motion sickness, you can enable a reticle that will be displayed at all times for a fixation point on the screen.

Redfall also features various gameplay options, like setting the difficulty from four choices, with the hardest difficulty mode made available after you have completed the game once.

Other gameplay options include toggling object highlights on/off, enabling camera shake, there is a head-bob toggle, and you can display damage numbers above enemies.

User Interface options include an in-game tutorial popup toggle and menu cursor settings which adjust friction, sensitivity, and aim assist.

In the audio section of the menu, you will find volume settings for music, sound effects, dialogue, and cinematics, and you can separately select the speaker and microphone device.

Other settings include an option to adjust the field-of-view between 60 and 120, the motion blur scale goes from off to low, medium, and high motion blur, and you can adjust the brightness and contrast.

Mouse options feature sprint toggle, the ability to adjust sensitivity, invert Y-Axis, and make keybindings. For those using a controller, you can adjust the input stick speed, enable or disable vibration, and create button mappings.

More options beyond the menus have been shared, so once again, you will want to hit up the respective link to read more about those.

Redfall PC Specs

Minimum Specs

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: AMD RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

System RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Recommended Specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD 5700 / Nvidia RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8 GB VRAM

System RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Ultra Specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT / Nvidia RTX 3080 / 10 GB VRAM

System RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Redfall features an open world where you will do your best to protect the remaining survivors and take the island back one neighborhood at a time. And it's not only vampires you will be up against; there are cultists and mercenaries as well.

In the game, you can dispatch vampires alone or with others in a four-player co-op. After choosing a path, your next step is to cut through the vampire masses and discover what caused the plague of bloodsuckers to take over the island.

You can also choose from a roster of characters to play, each with unique upgradeable skills. You can also gear them up with customizable weaponry found all over the island.

Redfall is coming to PC, Games Pass, and Xbox Series X/S on May 2.