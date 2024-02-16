Red Dead Redemption 2 100% Completion Checklist

While there might be a huge number of activities and missions for you to complete in Red Dead Redemption 2, not everything counts towards your overall completion percentage. In this Red Dead Redemption 2 completion checklist guide, we'll be going over everything that you actually need to do in order to fully complete Rockstar's massive game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 100% Checklist

Just below, we’ll be listing out everything that contributes to the 100% completion statistic in RDR2. This list is very much a work in progress, and we’ll be updating it with more details whenever we uncover any new contributing factors.

Complete all Missions - There are at least 85 story missions in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Strangers - Interact with at least 10 Strangers.

Bounties - Complete five total Bounty missions.

Chance Encounters - These are the mini encounters that happen randomly around the map, and you need to complete 25 of them.

Bushwhacked - Encounter one gang ambush.

Gang Hideouts - Unlock all six hideouts for the Dutch Van der Linde gang.

Points of Interest - Find one point of interest out in the world.

Cigarette Card Sets - Collect one complete card set.

Treasure Hunter - Complete one treasure hunter chain.

Dreamcatchers - Find all 20 Dreamcatchers throughout the world.

Animals - Find and study all 50 animal species.

Equipment - Obtain 10 pieces of equipment in total.

Fish - Discover 10 species of fish.

Gangs - Encounter all six enemy gangs.

Horses - Discover 10 breeds of horses and study them.

Plants - Collect 20 different types of plants.

Weapons - Use at least 28 different types of weapons.

Player - Max out your health, stamina, and deadeye meters.

Horse Bonding - Reach level four bonding with any horse.

Challenges - Complete all nine Challenges.

Shacks - Discover five Shacks.

Legendary Animals - Track and kill any five legendary animals.

Table Games - Play one game each of poker, blackjack, dominoes, or five finger fillet.

Ranters, Ravers, and Campaigners - Find and interact with five of these people found throughout the world.

Bath - Take one bath.

Show - Watch one show.

Theater - Visit one theater.

Recipes - Craft one tonic, type of ammunition, hunting item, horse care item, and weapon item.

Robberies - Complete one coach, home, shop, and train robbery.

As we mentioned previously, these are all the tasks we’ve uncovered so far that count towards your 100% completion in Red Dead Redemption 2. Should we uncover any more, we’ll update the list above straight away.

