If you want a PS5 Slim Vertical Stand, you’ll need to buy it separately

Horizontal or vertical? That is the question.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

The slimmer PS5 model is launching next month, and while it comes with a stand, there's only one option available.

When Sony announced the slimmer form factor yesterday, and it confirmed a horizontal stand comes with the new model; however, if you prefer to stand your console vertically, you'll have to pay for the option.

According to the pricing breakdown, the Vertical Stand will be sold separately for $29.99, €29.99, £24.99, or ¥3,980.

The console itself will run you $499.99 for the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive model and $449.99 for the Digital Edition. This means that if you want a vertical stand, you will have to fork over an extra $30 or so, and even more if you purchase the Digital Edition and decide down the road to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive.

Both PlayStation 5 Slim models feature 1TB of storage and are scheduled to launch in November. A specific date was not provided for regions other than Japan, where it launches on November 10.

