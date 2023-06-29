Prey, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, and more await Prime subscribers in July

Amazon has announced its July Prime Gaming offerings, and you will be able to grab four titles in addition to games and content already announced in the lead-up to Prime Day.

The Prime Day games include Cook, Serve, Delicious 3, Nairi: Tower of Shirin, Wytchwood, and Lunar Axe.

Now through July 11, Prime members can claim bonus games each week in celebration of Prime Day, including Prey (available through GOG), Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Prime members can also claim in-game content for several games over the next four weeks, including Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and Pokemon Go.

If you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, be sure to grab the Track Rivals Bundle, which includes the Final Moments Victus XMR Blueprint, Nitro Lachmann Sub Blueprint, Dustmaker UTV Skin, Heel Toe Hatchback Skin and Racing Team sticker and Racing Team sticker.

On July 6, you can claim the Brackish Fetch Mount Bundle for Diablo 4, and 5+ Tier Skips are available now for Overwatch 2.

July 10 will see a Prime Gaming-exclusive Timed Research added to Pokemon Go. This set of tasks will offer special rewards, including a Pokemon GO Fest T-shirt for your avatar. This reward will not be available outside of Prime Gaming until August 1.

You can also claim content for Honkai: Star Rail, FIFA 23, League of Legends, Hearthstone, and more.

Also available on Amazon Luna this July is Hot Wheels: Unleashed, Metal Slug, Endzone: A World Apart, and Mail Mole.

Here's the release schedule for the games and extra content: