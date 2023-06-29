Prey, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, and more await Prime subscribers in July
The July Free Games with Prime lineup features four titles.
Amazon has announced its July Prime Gaming offerings, and you will be able to grab four titles in addition to games and content already announced in the lead-up to Prime Day.
The Prime Day games include Cook, Serve, Delicious 3, Nairi: Tower of Shirin, Wytchwood, and Lunar Axe.
Now through July 11, Prime members can claim bonus games each week in celebration of Prime Day, including Prey (available through GOG), Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.
Prime members can also claim in-game content for several games over the next four weeks, including Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and Pokemon Go.
If you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, be sure to grab the Track Rivals Bundle, which includes the Final Moments Victus XMR Blueprint, Nitro Lachmann Sub Blueprint, Dustmaker UTV Skin, Heel Toe Hatchback Skin and Racing Team sticker and Racing Team sticker.
On July 6, you can claim the Brackish Fetch Mount Bundle for Diablo 4, and 5+ Tier Skips are available now for Overwatch 2.
July 10 will see a Prime Gaming-exclusive Timed Research added to Pokemon Go. This set of tasks will offer special rewards, including a Pokemon GO Fest T-shirt for your avatar. This reward will not be available outside of Prime Gaming until August 1.
You can also claim content for Honkai: Star Rail, FIFA 23, League of Legends, Hearthstone, and more.
Also available on Amazon Luna this July is Hot Wheels: Unleashed, Metal Slug, Endzone: A World Apart, and Mail Mole.
Here's the release schedule for the games and extra content:
- Now Available Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App]
- Now Available Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 - Track Rivals Bundle
- Now Available Destiny 2 - Consult the Archives Exotic Emote, Curse of Foresight Exotic Sparrow, Edge of the Worlds Legendary Ship, and Methane Explorer Legendary Shader
- Now Available Fall Guys - Chestnut Cap and Starberry Belt Bundle
- Now Available FIFA 23 - Prime Gaming Pack
- Now Available Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf [Legacy Games Code]
- Now Available Hearthstone - 3 Standard Card Packs
- Now Available Hi-Fi RUSH - Teamplay Costume Pack
- Now Available Honkai: Star Rail - 60 Stellar Jade, 40,000 Credit, and 5 Refined Aether
- Now Available League of Legends - Prime Gaming Capsule
- Now Available League of Legends: Wild Rift - Random Skin Chest
- Now Available Legends of Runeterra - Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card
- Now Available Lost Ark - Battle Item Chests Pack
- Now Available New World - Gilded Supply Chest
- Now Available Once Upon a Jester [Amazon Games App]
- Now Available Overwatch 2 - +5x Tier Skips
- Now Available Paladins - Pyre-Lord Magnus Corvus
- Now Available Prey [GOG]
- Now Available Roguebook [Amazon Games App]
- Now Available Teamfight Tactics - 120 Treasure Tokens
- Now Available Warframe - Mantis Iridos Landing Craft Bundle
- Now Available World of Tanks - Battle-Hardened Package
- Now Available World of Warcraft - Swift ShoreStrider Mount
- June 30 Valorant - Daruma Charm Buddy
- July 6 Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 [Amazon Games App]
- July 6 Diablo 4- Brackish Fetch Mount Bundle
- July 6 Madden NFL 23 - Fan Appreciation Ultimate Team Pack
- July 6 Shovel Knight: Showdown [Amazon Games App]
- July 10 Pokemon Go - Timed Research
- July 10 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed [Amazon Games App]
- July 13 Nairi: Tower of Shirin [Amazon Games App]
- July 13 PUBG: Battlegrounds - Chicken Dinner Booster Pack 3
- July 19 Smite - The Dunk-Father Odin
- July 20 Wytchwood [Amazon Games App]
- July 27 Lunar Axe [Legacy Games Code]