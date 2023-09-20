Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha

How to evolve Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might seem familiar if you ever partnered with a Sinistea, though finding the necessary teacup evolution item is a puzzle in itself. Scarlet and Violet literally shove it in a random cave in the middle of almost nowhere, with no sign pointing you in the right direction. The situation is even more baffling if you have an Artisan Poltchageist.

This guide explains where to find the Unremarkable Teacup and Masterpiece Teacup so you can evolve Poltchageist quickly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet evolve Poltchageist

How to evolve Poltchageist in Scarlet and Violet

Like Sinistea, Poltchageist requires a specific evolution item, and it depends on which Poltchageist form you have. Counterfeit Poltchageist – the common variety – uses the Unremarkable Teacup item, and the much rarer Artisan Poltchageist requires the Masterpiece Teacup.

Difference between counterfeit Poltchageist and Artisan Poltchageist

Also like Sinistea, the only difference between the two Poltchageist forms is an impossibly tiny mark on the Pokemon’s bottom rim. You might be able to catch a glimpse using your camera app in the wild or if you start a battle with the camera near the ground, but the easiest way to see the mark is sending Poltchageist out after you catch it.

The other way is trying to use an evolution item on it. The Unremarkable Teacup won't work on Artisan Poltchageist, and the Masterpiece Teacup won't work on Counterfeit Poltchageist.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Unremarkable Teacup location

There’s one static Unremarkable Teacup location on Kitakami in the Paradise Downs region. It's rather far away from the Poltchageist locations, but you venture here during the first story quest on the island. If you face the signboard and turn right, you’ll see a little cave. Head inside, and grab the teacup.

You may also get lucky and find Unremarkable Teacups as random sparkly items on the ground or in the auction house on mainland Paldea, and you can win more in the Ogre Oustin’ mini-game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Masterpiece Teacup location

The Masterpiece Teacup is in a different neck of the woods, literally. Head to the Timeless Woods, and you’ll see a Snorlax sleeping near a cave. In that cave is your Masterpiece Teacup.

You may also find it as a random item, at the auction house, or as a prize for winning Ogre Oustin’.

Make sure to keep up with the active Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Codes for a chance at free items and some rare Pokemon.