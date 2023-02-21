If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PlayStation State of Play returns February 23 with an in-depth look at Suicide Squad and more

Set aside 45 minutes for this one.

Sony will host its next PlayStation presentation, State of Play, this week on February 23.

The Thursday broadcast will kick off at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm UK, and last around 45 minutes.

Check out the official reveal of Batman in this Suicide Squad cinematic.

The company said to expect a look at third-party partner titles and a glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games arriving later this year.

The big deal with this presentation is a 15-minute look at Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Expect to hear some all-new gameplay details and updates.

Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at DC FanDome 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally slated to release sometime in 2022 before being delayed to 2023.

The story follows Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark taking on an "impossible mission to save Earth" and kill the world’s DC Super Heroes. The Squad is forced into this action due to lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance. The original story is set within an open-world Metropolis and finds the four villains up against aliens alongside the DC Super Heroes they are tasked with taking out.

This action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. If playing single-player, you can switch between characters at will, as with multiplayer. Each squad member will have unique move sets with traversal abilities, various weapons to customize, and skills to master.

The game releases on May 26 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

