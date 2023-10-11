PlayStation Plus October games confirmed, cloud streaming launches for Premium tier later this month

PlayStation Plus games for October have been confirmed by Sony after the contents leaked earlier this week. A launch date for PS5 cloud streaming was also announced by Sony.

Starting this month, Sony will launch cloud streaming access for supported PS5 digital titles within the PlayStation Plus game catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported games in the PS5 game library that PlayStation Plus Premium members own.

PS5 cloud streaming launches this month for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

Select PS5 games will be available for streaming, with Sony planning to have hundreds of PS5 titles to support the new benefit. This includes top PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row 6.

Game Trials for PS5 games will include Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol, while additional PS5 digital titles owned by PS Plus Premium members available to stream will include Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, Fortnite, and more.

PS5 cloud streaming is exclusively available on PS5 at launch, and additional features available with streaming benefits will include DLC, add-ons, and in-game purchases along with resolution options such as 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output. Benefits also include enhanced audio with support for all PS5 audio capabilities, including 5.1 and 7.1, along with Tempest 3D Audiotech, and the ability to capture screenshots and record up to three minutes of video.

The launch will take a phased approach, as Sony is targeting October 17 in Japan, October 23 in Europe, and October 30 in North America.

Cloud streaming through PlayStation Plus Premium is currently available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

October PlayStation Plus games for Extra and Premium subscribers will arrive on October 17 and include such titles as Alien: Isolation, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and Outlast 2. You can look over the full list of games below.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier games:

Alien: Isolation (PS4)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4, PS5)

Eldest Souls (PS4, PS5)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

Far: Changing Tides (PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Roki (PS4, PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Premium - Classics