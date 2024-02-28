Get ready to race, sneak, fight, and explore! March's PS Plus lineup brings Destiny 2: Witch Queen, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2, and Sifu to your PlayStation library

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for March, and the group contains a racing title, a martial arts romp, some stealthy horror, and plenty of sci-fi action.

All four games are available for PS5 and PS5 and will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, March 5 until Monday, April 1.

Hello Neighbor 2 - Launch Trailer | PC, Xbox, PS, Switch Find out what your creepy Neighbors are hiding in Hello Neighbor 2.

First up is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, where in Savathun’s Throne World, you will work to uncover the mystery of how she and the Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations, and master the new Glaive weapon type with its powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield. Destiny 2 is required to play Witch Queen, and you can download it for free from the PlayStation Store.

For those who love things that go fast, EA Sports F1 23 races onto PS Plus for a nice adrenaline boost. The game is the latest chapter in the Formula One franchise and features My Team Career Mode, the “Braking Point” story mode full of high-speed drama and rivalries. The game brings the new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits to the series alongside rewards and upgrades in F1 World. New Red Flags add a strategic element, and the 35% Race Distance feature promises to deliver plenty of action. With 20 drivers, 10 teams, and the latest 2023 Season content, the game has plenty of racing goodness to keep you glued to the screen. Plus, you can also compete in split-screen or the expanded cross-platform multiplayer and even be more social with the new Racenet Leagues.

Are you a Kung Fu master? No worries if not, because by the time you finish Sloclap’s beat-em-up Sifu, you will be. Developed by the folks who brought you the rather excellent Absolver, Sifu has an interesting twist: every time you die, you return aged a little bit. While you may age, you also become more skilled at combat. You start as a young student who has spent their life training for revenge over the murder of their entire family by a squad of assassins. Your goal is to hunt down the murderers individually through gang-ridden suburbs, hidden city corners, and corporate towers.

If you like solving mysteries but weren’t accepted into Mystery Inc., you should head to the town of Raven Brooks because the folks are in need of your help. Some children have gone missing, and as an investigative journalist, it’s up to you to uncover the secrets of your neighbors and solve the case of Mr.Peterson, the infamous antagonist of Hello Neighbor who returns in Hello Neighbor 2. The stealth horror sequel finds you sneaking around searching for clues behind the mysteries and playing against opponents controlled by AIs that learn from you and all other players.

PlayStation Plus subs in March will also get the S.O Sleek Bundle for the free-to-play title The Finals. This unique cosmetic bundle comes with two military-themed outfits and 12 weapon skins. Once downloaded, the bundle’s contents will be available in-game immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.

With a new month comes your last chance to download the previous month’s titles. You have until Monday, March 4 to add February offerings Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising to your PS Plus game library.