Sony announced today the new games that will be appearing on its PlayStation Now cloud gaming service in the month of September, which will include popular entries in long-running franchises as well as buzzworthy indies.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Starting Tuesday, September 7, PlayStation Now will add Tekken 7, Final Fantasy 7, Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition, Windbound, Moonlighter, and Killing Floor 2. It should be noted that Tekken 7 in particular was already available in certain territories and will be leaving the service February 28, 2022, but other than that caveat, it’s a slate of games that can only make the PlayStation Now service all the more attractive. (Though when it comes to Killing Floor 2, there may be an even bigger caveat regarding developer and publisher Tripwire.)

More importantly, the slate shows just how far the PlayStation brand has come since it started. Final Fantasy 7 was an industry-defining game when it was released, but seeing it juxtaposed with the diverse selection of current games - top-tier fighting games like Tekken 7, CRPGs like Pathfinder: Kingmaker, indies like Moonlighter and Windbound - puts everything into perspective. Let’s just hope that Sony can continue to improve the quality of their cloud gaming service’s backend.

PlayStation Now is Sony's cloud gaming subscription service with hundreds of games across PlayStation's history all the way up to PS4 games. You can get a subscription starting at $9.99 a month.