Play Super Mario 64 forever with this cool looking, fan-made mod

Wish you could play Super Mario 64, but you're bored of the same old levels? A fan-made mod that randomly generates levels might be what you're looking for.

Super Mario 64 isn't quite a timeless game, given its occasionally clunky controls and funky level design, but it was one that I imagine many will play forever. It's the blueprint for so much of 3D gaming, being the very first 3D Nintendo title, and one that the gaming industry wouldn't be the same without. But, unless you have a love for repetition, you might be finding yourself a bit bored of playing the same old levels. Lucky for you, a developer by the name of Twilight has made a mod for the classic platform that randomly generates levels, giving you the opportunity to play Super Mario 64 forever (thanks, GamesRadar).

What if you could play Super Mario 64... forever?

Infinite Mario 64 v0.1 is now live!

Download link in the replies.



This is an early version, and I'm hoping to update it with new features in the future.

Until then... please enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/xOt7zsHGsM — Twilight (@BitesDev) February 29, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can take a look at the mod in action above, aptly titled Infinite Mario 64, which shows a few different randomly generated levels in action. Right off the bat, you can see that they're all a bit rudimentary - they're mostly just basic shapes and slopes, with coins and exclamation mark blocks scattered about. As always, the main goal is to make it to the end of a level and get yourself a star, because what kind of a level would it be without a shiny, potentially sentient (they do have eyes after all) star?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Simplistic or not, it's a cool looking project, particularly if you want to put your Mario 64 skills to the test. Honestly, it seems like a great shout for those of you patiently (or maybe impatiently) waiting for a follow-up to 2017's Super Mario Odyssey. After all, it'll still probably be at least another year until the Switch 2 launches, and who knows when a new 3D Mario will drop.