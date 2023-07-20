PAX West 2023 lineup brings together some of gaming's biggest names

PAX West 2023 show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade have announced some of the exhibitors that will be showcasing during the gaming event.

Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and Among Us developers, Innersloth, are just some of the many publishers ready to offer hands-on opportunities with upcoming releases and current games.

Publishers such as Devolver Digital, NIS America, PLAYISM, and XSEED Games will also be present in the expo hall at the new Summit building of the Seattle Convention Center.

Additionally, PAX West 2023 will also feature panels alongside live entertainment. Panelists will explore topics such as the universes of Kingdom Hearts and Zelda, as several topics related to the gaming industry.

Participants include content creators Caddicarus and STPeach, journalists from Kotaku, TheGamer, and IGN, and team members from Microsoft, Riot Games, and more. You can check out the preliminary schedule here.

Nintendo Live, a separately-ticketed event, will take place at the original Arch Building of the Seattle Convention Center, with a special selection of hands-on gameplay, live performances, special merchandise, tournaments, and more.

You can expect PAX Arena to be full of esports competitions, including an Among Us tournament as part of Stream Stars. Additionally, you will get the chance to participate in tabletop, handheld, and console freeplay areas, along with the Bring Your Own Computer section.

"PAX West is where it all began, so I'll always have a special heart for this one. Plus, it's about fifteen minutes from my house," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child's Play. "It's gone by many names – PAX Prime, even just plain old PAX at first. It's been in many places, sometimes even multiple places at once. But we've put together a strong one this year and I can't wait for you to see it."

>PAX West will be held at the Seattle Convention Center over Labor Day weekend, September 1-4.

Four-day PAX West 2023 badges are available now for $260, while individual day passes will run you $71. Media and content creator registration is currently open until July 28. For more info, check out the PAX West website, and follow PAX on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram.