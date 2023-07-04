Overwatch 2 disappointment continues - August's story levels are all you're going to get this year

Overwatch 2 may not be seeing any new story content post the initial batch of three levels coming this august, according to executive producer Jared Neuss who spoke about the topic on a recent livestream.

In said stream, hosted by former pro player and current streamer Emongg, Neuss stated: "Don't expect the next round in the next season or the season after that, or anything like that. But it is very much like trying to find that balance between getting it in front of players quickly, because we love that story stuff, and giving ourselves enough time to make changes or add features, or do whatever, to make them more compelling".

With the initial Overwatch 2 patch featuring the first wave of story missions starting August 10, and each season taking nine weeks to finish. This means that if Neuss is correct, new story content in Overwatch 2 won't be dropping until 2024.

Overwatch 2 of course was the highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard's killer new first person shooter Overwatch, and was sold to the masses as a major PvE update. Fast forward to 2023 and the initial planned single player content was scrapped, replaced with seasonal story missions that aim to inject a bit of that narrative lustre into a game otherwise barren of PvE content.

But with the coming months post-August seemingly lacking this story content, controversy continues to surround the shooter. Not even a month ago, tensions rose after it was announced that Activision Blizzard was charging players for PvE content. All this packaged alongside the bitter reality that Overwatch 1, the game lacking these more consumer-unfriendly practices, is gone forever.

