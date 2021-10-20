There's a new PS5 firmware update

Sony rolled out a new firmware update for PS5 consoles earlier today. The new update is incremental, and comes roughly two weeks after the most recent one.

Today's release, version number 21.02-04.03.00, is the usual 913MB download. According to Sony's official support site, the update has the same patch note as the one from earlier this month: "This system software update improves system performance."

PlayStation owners should be very familiar with this phrase by now, seeing as it's the same one we get whenever an incremental update like this one is released. Judging by user reports thus far, there doesn't seem to be any undocumented changes, but we're likely looking at fixes to bugs introduced with the big September update and beyond.

Nevertheless, you'll need to download it, though your PS5 should do this on its own if it was left in Rest Mode.