If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ready for more?

There's a new PS5 firmware update

It's been a few days since the most recent PS5 update, so we just got another one.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Sony rolled out a new firmware update for PS5 consoles earlier today. The new update is incremental, and comes roughly two weeks after the most recent one.

Today's release, version number 21.02-04.03.00, is the usual 913MB download. According to Sony's official support site, the update has the same patch note as the one from earlier this month: "This system software update improves system performance."

PlayStation owners should be very familiar with this phrase by now, seeing as it's the same one we get whenever an incremental update like this one is released. Judging by user reports thus far, there doesn't seem to be any undocumented changes, but we're likely looking at fixes to bugs introduced with the big September update and beyond.

Nevertheless, you'll need to download it, though your PS5 should do this on its own if it was left in Rest Mode.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch