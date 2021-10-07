New PS5 firmware update does the you know what

Sony rolled out a new firmware update to PS5 owners worldwide this morning. The new firmware, version 21.02-04.02.00, is the first incremental update to follow on from the console's major summer release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Released last month, 21.02-04.00.00 added a wealth of new features to Sony's new console. Some of the highlights include the ability to install off-the-shelf NVMe SSDs, 3D audio support for TV speakers, a slight update to the home screen to better indicate the different versions of games (PS4/PS5).

That firmware also brought with it a redesign to the Trophies page, streamlined the Game Base, and made it possible to further customise the control center. Usually, big firmware releases like that are followed by smaller, incremental updates that address any issues that might have been introduced.

With today's release, Sony didn't specify what's actually being fixed, and opted instead for the memeable "This system software update improves system performance." So far, there doesn't appear to be any reports of undocumented fixes.

Nevertheless, you should grab the new update when you can. Your PS5 console should automatically download and install it if you left it in Rest Mode, too.