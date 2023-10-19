Netflix prices are going up, even though it just brought in 8.8 million subscribers

More and more it feels like Netflix isn't quite worth it, as the streaming service is raising its prices again.

Netflix has increased the cost of two of its subscription types today, affecting the US, UK and France, so if you're a basic or premium subscriber you might want to know how much you'll be paying per month now. In the UK, if you're subscribed at the basic tier (a level that isn't available for new subscribers, now), you'll now be paying £7.99 a month, a whole £1 more than it was before. And the premium plan is now £17.99, a £2 increase from before the change is made. In the US, the basic plan has gone up to $11.99 from $9.99 a month, the premium plan up to $22.99 to $19.99 a month, and in France the plans are now at €10.99 and €19.99 per month respectively.

Of course, that won't affect all users, as many will be subscribed to the standard tier as opposed to the basic tier. The main difference between the two was that the basic was really just that; you could only stream on one device at a time, with a maximum quality of 720p, whereas the standard allows for full HD across two devices. On the premium end, you can watch across four devices, and certain shows are in Ultra HD.

The problem is, though, that this comes after the streaming service added 8.8 million subscribers between July to September, the most it's managed in more than two years. You might understandably be wondering where all these new subscribers came from, and perhaps somewhat surprisingly they've arrived as a result of Netflix cracking down on password sharing. Evidently enough people are desperate enough to have Netflix in their lives that they're willing to pay for it themselves rather than borrowing their mate's brother's cousin's login details.

If you do have a Netflix subscription, at the very least you can play some incredibly good games like Oxenfree 2, Immortality, and uh, also Sonic Prime Dash, I guess.