Netflix's live action Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer lands tomorrow, five years after series announcement

After a long wait, Netflix will finally be giving us our first proper look at its live action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender tomorrow.

Earlier today, Netflix shared a tweet saying that our "first full look at Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming," alongside a poster showing protagonist Aang and the rest of Team Avatar, Katara, Sokka, Momo, and Appa. The post doesn't make any kind of mention of when to expect a trailer, or how long it might be, but the poster does reiterate a 2024 release window. Tudum's website says you'll be able to watch its Geeked Week stream right on the site, where it also plans to show off more from The Umbrella Academy and The Dragon Prince.

Your first full look at Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming 🌪️ TOMORROW 🌪️ #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/rD74qSNIec — Netflix (@netflix) November 8, 2023

We had a small tease of the show in the form of cast photos last month, but it didn't give us all that much to work with for the show as a whole. Though, the costume work is looking great at the very least! It was also our first look at the cast in costume since the Netflix adaptation was announced way back in 2018, so it's been a long time coming.

It is worth noting that while creators of the original animated show Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were attached to the live action show initially, back in 2020 the pair announced they would be leaving the project. Both DiMartino and Konietzko explained that they felt "there was no follow-through," on Netflix's promise to the pair when it came to how they envisioned the project. Now, Sleepy Hollow producer Albert Kim is helming the project.

