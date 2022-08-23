Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in October

TaleWorlds Entertainment announced today that Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord will be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles in October.

Developed as a multi-platform game since day one, the console version has the same gameplay features as the PC version. You can pre-order starting today to prepare for the game's full release on October 25.

Currently available in Early Access on PC, it too will move to a full release on the same date.

Bannerlord is the sequel to Mount and Blade: Warband, which was the standalone expansion pack to 2008's Mount and Blade. Bannerlord combines action, RPG, and strategy in a sandbox world where players create their own story in the fictitious continent of Calradia.

The follow-up is a prequel to Warband and takes place 200 years before the Calradia of previous games. On the verge of collapse, engulfed in civil war, rising new powers are trying to take over the remnants of Calradia and establish their hegemony over the continent. Meanwhile, other factions are trying to take advantage of the situation to gain power.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord was released on Early Access in March 2020 and saw over 170,000 concurrent players at its peak. Since going into Early Access, it has received dozens of content updates, with more to come in the future.

