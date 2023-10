Mortal Kombat Onslaught is an auto-battling RPG which brings together all your favorite characters from NetherRealm's iconic fighting game series. Create a team of four fighters that you can guide through MK Onslaught's storyline, which has the fate of the realms hanging in the balance once again from Shinnok's latest evil plans.

Like Street Fighter Duel, you get new characters in Mortal Kombat Onslaught using a gacha-style Summon system. There are different types of Summons available, including Limited Time events for featured characters. To make sure you don't waste precious in-game currencies pulling for low level characters, we've got a Mortal Kombat Onslaught Tier List which ranks all of the game's fighters, so you know who is worth summoning for.

Mortal Kombat Onslaught Tier List

Here are the rankings of the best and worst characters in MK Onslaught:

Tier Character S-tier Arcticka Sub-Zero, Wind God Fujin, Goro, Revenant Kitana, Razor Hat Kung Lao, Fire God Liu Kang, Shadowmancer Noob Saibot, Hellfire Scorpion, Shao Kahn, Undying Shao Kahn, Sindel A-tier Cyrax, Cyber Smoke, Erron Black, War Fan Kitana, Raiden, Skarlet, Deadeye Erron Black, Frost, Noob Saibot, Quan Chi B-tier Scorpion, General Kotal, Kung Lao, Jade, Johnny Cage, Shang Tsung, Camouflage Sonya Blade, Sub Zero, Tanya, Fire Support Jax C-tier Liu Kang, Firestarter Black Dragon, Fujin, Jax, Cryomancer Lin Kuei, Nightwolf, Master Shaolin Monk, Baraka, Kano, Mileena, Royal Guard Shokan Warrior, Blademistress Shokan Warrior, Kitana, Flesh Undead D-tier Deadly Spirit, Sniper Black Dragon, Sergeant Special Forces, Sonya Blade, Overload Cyber Lin Kuei, Medic Special Forces, Lancer Shokan Warrior, Elite Guard Shao Soldier, Mending Spirit, Brute Tarkatan Warrior, Guardian Spirit

This tier list is based on rankings shared by the fan-run Mortal Kombat Onslaught Discord. Like with SF Duel, just because a character is powerful or one of your favorites in the mainline Mortal Kombat games, doesn't mean they'll be the best pick in MK Onslaught. For instance, series icon Liu Kang only appears in our C-tier, while the vanilla versions of Sub-Zero and Scorpion are ranked B. But there are different variations of these three characters in our top S-tier.

S-tier characters

Arctika Sub-Zero is one of the best characters in Mortal Kombat Onslaught. | Image credit: VG247/Warner Bros

Arctika Sub-Zero

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Spirit

Wind God Fujin

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Assassin

Assassin Affinity: Body

Goro

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Spirit

Revenant Kitana

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Assassin

Assassin Affinity: Spirit

Razor Hat Kung Lao

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Warrior

Warrior Affinity: Mind

Fire God Liu Kang

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Mind

Shadowmancer Noob Saibot

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Support

Support Affinity: Spirit

Hellfire Scorpion

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Assassin

Assassin Affinity: Body

Shao Kahn

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Spirit

Undying Shao Kahn

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Body

Sindel

Tier Rank: S

S Class: Sniper

Sniper Affinity: Mind

A-tier characters

Cyrax first appeared in MK3, and is better in Onslaught than the vanilla versions of series icons like Sub Zero, Liu Kang and Scorpion. | Image credit: VG247/Warner Bros

Cyrax

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Mind

Cyber Smoke

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Support

Support Affinity: Body

Erron Black

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Sniper

Sniper Affinity: Mind

War Fan Kitana

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Assassin

Assassin Affinity: Spirit

Raiden

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Attacker

Attacker Affinity: Spirit

Skarlet

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Warrior

Warrior Affinity: Body

Deadeye Erron Black

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Support

Support Affinity: Body

Frost

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Attacker

Attacker Affinity: Body

Noob Saibot

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Mind

Quan Chi

Tier Rank: A

A Class: Support

Support Affinity: Spirit

B-tier characters

Both the vanilla versions of bitter rivals Sub Zero and Scorpion are listed in our B-tier. | Image credit: VG247/Warner Bros

Scorpion

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Warrior

Warrior Affinity: Spirit

General Kotal

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Support

Support Affinity: Mind

Kung Lao

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Body

Jade

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Assassin

Assassin Affinity: Mind

Johnny Cage

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Assassin

Assassin Affinity: Body

Shang Tsung

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Support

Support Affinity: Spirit

Camouflage Sonya Blade

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Spirit

Sub Zero

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Mind

Tanya

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Attacker

Attacker Affinity: Mind

Fire Support Jax

Tier Rank: B

B Class: Support

Support Affinity: Spirit

C-tier characters

Liu Kang is one of the OG MK characters, but the standard Onslaught build falls short of plenty of other fighters. | Image credit: VG247/Warner Bros

Liu Kang

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Assassin

Assassin Affinity: Spirit

Firestarter Black Dragon

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Body

Fujin

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Support

Support Affinity: Mind

Jax

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Body

Cryomancer Lin Kuei

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Support

Support Affinity: Mind

Nightwolf

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Body

Master Shaolin Monk

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Support

Support Affinity: Spirit

Baraka

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Warrior

Warrior Affinity: Body

Kano

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Sniper

Sniper Affinity: Spirit

Mileena

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Warrior

Warrior Affinity: Mind

Royal Guard Shokan Warrior

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Mind

Blademistress Shokan Warrior

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Assassin

Assassin Affinity: Mind

Kitana

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Attacker

Attacker Affinity: Body

Flesh Undead

Tier Rank: C

C Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Body

D-tier characters

Characters ranked D in our tier list, like Deadly Spirit, are the weakest in MK Onslaught. | Image credit: VG247/Warner Bros

Deadly Spirit

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Attacker

Attacker Affinity: Mind

Sniper Black Dragon

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Sniper

Sniper Affinity: Body

Sergeant Special Forces

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Spirit

Sonya Blade

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Support

Support Affinity: Body

Overload Cyber Lin Kuei

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Warrior

Warrior Affinity: Mind

Medic Special Forces

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Support

Support Affinity: Spirit

Lancer Shokan Warrior

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Sniper

Sniper Affinity: Mind

Elite Guard Shao Soldier

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Body

Mending Spirit

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Support

Support Affinity: Body

Brute Tarkatan Warrior

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Body

Guardian Spirit

Tier Rank: D

D Class: Defender

Defender Affinity: Spirit

