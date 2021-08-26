Microsoft is celebrating 20 years of Halo with Limited Edition Xbox Series X, Elite Series 2 controller

Alongside the Halo Infinite release date finally getting announced, Microsoft had even more to share at gamescom Opening Night Live. Halo turns 20 later this year, and the company is celebrating with a range of products.

The two biggest arrivals are the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X, and the Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller. Both will launch November 15, and they’re available now to pre-order.

The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X is the console's first limited edition. It features a custom design inspired by the Halo universe, with the top showing a star pattern visible from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to cover the fan grill. The bottom section has the dark metallic panelling and gold accents that should be familiar to Halo fans.

Microsoft even added custom Halo-themed sounds when turning the console on and off. The included controller has a similar design on the front, and the 20-year mark on the back. The bundle also comes with a digital code for Halo Infinite, and will run you $550.

The Limited Edition Elite Series 2 has a different, unique design. It's more directly inspired by Master Chief's armour, with the iconic metallic green covering the surface, and a gold d-pad. The $200 controller also comes with an exclusive weapon charm for use in Halo Infinite multiplayer.