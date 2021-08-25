Halo Infinite release date confirmed for December 8

Microsoft has officially announced the worldwide release date for Halo Infinite. Following a Microsoft Store leak, the company has now confirmed that Halo Infinite will be available December 8 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Halo Infinite will launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox platforms. The PC version will also be available for purchase on Steam and Microsoft's own Windows store.

"We’re thankful that so many of you have joined us on this journey," says a note from 343 Industries. "Whether you just peeked your head into Halo Waypoint to take a look, or you’re a full-fledged Halo Insider that helped us test Halo Infinite during the technical preview, we couldn’t be more humbled. That’s why today we’re thrilled to announce that Halo Infinite will release on December 8, 2021 for Xbox and PC".

As previously announced, campaign co-op as well as map creator Forge will be missing at launch. You will be able to play the game's campaign solo. Campaign co-op is set to arrive in Season 2 - some three months after launch, whereas Forge will hit about six months after launch.

Multiplayer, however, will be there on day one, and is free-to-play on all platforms. Between now and launch, you can expect other opportunities to play Infinite multiplayer. The next technical preview, for instance, will feature 4v4 and Big Team Battle.