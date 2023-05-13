If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
KIT YOUR SIMS

Medieval, Goth, or Modern? Vote now for the next two Kit expansions to The Sims 4

Dark or colorful; middle-ages or industrial.

Want a say in the next Kit expansion for The Sims 4? Well, now you can have one.

Maxis has opened voting for the next Kit expansions for the game.

One of the Kits you will vote on relates to fashion. You can choose between the colorful Rainbow Core or Goth Fashion. We went with the latter, personally, due to one of the building theme choices.

These two building themes are a Medieval Castle and High Tech: old stone on the former, and sleek metal exteriors and glowing accents for any Sim visiting from another planet on the second choice.

As you gleaned, both are from different ends of the spectrum, and personally, we thought Goth would go great with the castle. What self professed Goth wouldn't want to go traipsing around a dark, creepy castle? Who knows, it may even inhabit ghosts. All the better, we say.

If you are up the air on your choices, you have until May 21 to cast your vote here.

The base Sims 4 game went free to play in October 2022, and if you want some extra free bang for your buck, currently, the Daring Lifestyle Bundle is free on the Epic Games Store. It contains the Jungle Adventure Game Pack, the Luxury Party Stuff Pack, and the Fashion Street Kit.

