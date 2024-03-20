For one Madame Web actor, the box office flop was just a "strategic business decision"

We all know how bad Madame Web is, including Sydney Sweeney, but for her it was just a business move.

If you had told me that after Morbius, Sony would somehow manage to have an even more disastrous box office flop with Madame Web, I would 100% believe you, but it's still funny that it happened at all. Not even the cast can stand by it, and in a recent interview with GQ UK, Sweeney explained her reasoning behind signing up to the project. "To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony," Sweeney explained. "Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella."

Thankfully, she also seems to be quite chill about the very negative critical and commercial response to Madame Web, saying that "the movie is such a large movie with so many people involved. I was just hired as an actor and happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens and you take the ride."

Star of the film Dakota Johnson recently said that she's unlikely to ever make a film like Madame Web ever again, blasting the growing trend of films made by committee, but Sweeney wasn't so definitive on her stance on doing something similar. "I think that if the story is right and you have the right team, I would love to," the actor said.

For the time being, it looks like Sony is attempting to repair Spider-Man's image, as starting next month it will be releasing an old Spider-Man film every week, starting right back at the beginning with Sam Raimi's original superhero flick, leading right up to the Tom Holland multiverse movie No Way Home. I'm sure a healthy dose of nostalgia will help people forget all about Madame Web - that is until Kraven the Hunter releases in August. Hmm. Not sure if Sony thought this one through.