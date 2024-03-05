Madame Web was "definitely an experience" for Dakota Johnson, who says she'll probably never make a film like it again

Madame Web has been a disaster, and its lead actress knows it - so much so that she's said she'll probably "never do anything like it again."

No one could have guessed (everyone could have guessed) that Madame Web would be a flop. And a flop it was, turning out to be as bad a box office flop as everyone predicted. It has somehow managed to do worse than Morbius, Sony's previous live-action Spider-Verse failure. Now, speaking to Bustle, Madame Web herself Dakota Johnson has spoken a bit about her reactions to everyone else's reactions to the film, and how she feels about bad reviews.

After being asked if her recent experiences had been weird, Johnson said, "Yeah. I had the LA premiere for Madame Web and then went to Mexico City. I had pneumonia and was on steroids and the nebulizer and doing all these little things, and I was really, really sick and felt horrible. I looked horrible. I was like, Ugh. And then the movie came out and it was… [Pauses.] Like, I can’t take any of it seriously at all. I dunno."

When it came to reviews, and whether it bothered her when people write nasty ones, she simply said "Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has." Honestly, neither am I. She went to explain her lack of surprise at how things have turned out for Madame Web, saying, "It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.

"But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."

Ripped to shreds is pretty accurate, and a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter even said the film's done so badly we won't see another Madame Web film for at least a decade. Whoops! I'm sure that Kraven the Hunter film will print money though.