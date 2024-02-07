If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ADVENTURE AWAITS

Prepare to lose yourself in Lost Hellden, the new hand-painted JRPG from Final Fantasy and Valkyrie Chronicles veterans

Final Fantasy magic meets Valkyrie Chronicles.

Lost Hellden
Image credit: Artisan Studios
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Artisan Studios has announced the development of a lovely hand-painted JRPG titled Lost Hellden.

The studio is made up of developers who previously worked on the Final Fantasy and Valkyria Chronicles franchises to name a few.

Check out the announcement trailer below, courtesy of Gematsu.

Cover image for YouTube videoLost Hellden - Announce Trailer
Lost Hellden announcement trailer.

The game’s illustrations are being handled by Takeshi Oga of Gravity Rush, Final Fantasy 14, and various manga. Hitoshi Sakimoto, the composer for Final Fantasy 12, Valkyria Chronicles, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and many others, is in charge of audio and music.

In Lost Hellden, you will take control of eight highly customizable characters through a mature story where the Seven Deadly Sins guide your fate.

It takes place on a planet called Era, where the citizens are bound to one of the Seven Deadly Sins before their first birthday via a Unio religious ceremony called the Nexus Ritual. Throughout their lives, they have been forced to fight against their urges lest they transform into mindless, aggressive beasts. When this happens, representatives of the Unio religion called Arkhons put down any monsters that appear.

One day, something occurred that never happened before - twin boys were born. The supreme leader of the planet Era, Prime Arkhon, insists on conducting the Nexus Ritual himself; however, something goes wrong, and the baby named Leht becomes bound to all seven sins, while the other receives none.

The twins are taken to the capital, Avilah, where they are brought up as Arkhon apprentices, and never allowed to leave the walls of the sanctuary. But one day, Leht escapes the city and Cyphel is sent to find and bring him back in the accompaniment of the Arkhons, Gram, and Enki.

Three characters have been detailed so far with more information on the others coming in the future. You can find out more about them on the official website.

Lost Hellden will be released sometime in 2025 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. It will be purchasable for PC through Epic Games Store, GOG, and Steam.

Lost Hellden
Lost Hellden
Lost Hellden
Lost Hellden
Lost Hellden
Lost Hellden
Image credit: Artisan Studios

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Awaiting cover image

Lost Hellden

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Artisan Studios JRPG Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 RPG Strategy Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments