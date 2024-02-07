Prepare to lose yourself in Lost Hellden, the new hand-painted JRPG from Final Fantasy and Valkyrie Chronicles veterans

Artisan Studios has announced the development of a lovely hand-painted JRPG titled Lost Hellden.

The studio is made up of developers who previously worked on the Final Fantasy and Valkyria Chronicles franchises to name a few.

Check out the announcement trailer below, courtesy of Gematsu.

Lost Hellden - Announce Trailer Lost Hellden announcement trailer.

The game’s illustrations are being handled by Takeshi Oga of Gravity Rush, Final Fantasy 14, and various manga. Hitoshi Sakimoto, the composer for Final Fantasy 12, Valkyria Chronicles, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and many others, is in charge of audio and music.

In Lost Hellden, you will take control of eight highly customizable characters through a mature story where the Seven Deadly Sins guide your fate.

It takes place on a planet called Era, where the citizens are bound to one of the Seven Deadly Sins before their first birthday via a Unio religious ceremony called the Nexus Ritual. Throughout their lives, they have been forced to fight against their urges lest they transform into mindless, aggressive beasts. When this happens, representatives of the Unio religion called Arkhons put down any monsters that appear.

One day, something occurred that never happened before - twin boys were born. The supreme leader of the planet Era, Prime Arkhon, insists on conducting the Nexus Ritual himself; however, something goes wrong, and the baby named Leht becomes bound to all seven sins, while the other receives none.

The twins are taken to the capital, Avilah, where they are brought up as Arkhon apprentices, and never allowed to leave the walls of the sanctuary. But one day, Leht escapes the city and Cyphel is sent to find and bring him back in the accompaniment of the Arkhons, Gram, and Enki.

Three characters have been detailed so far with more information on the others coming in the future. You can find out more about them on the official website.

Lost Hellden will be released sometime in 2025 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. It will be purchasable for PC through Epic Games Store, GOG, and Steam.