DREAMY

Little Nightmares 3 announced, introducing two new characters

This new adventure will also feature multiplayer, with Supermassive Games as developer.

Image credit: Bandai Namco
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Have you been wondering about the future of Little Nightmares? After the gut-wrenching conclusion of Little Nightmares 2 in 2021, it’s been all that some of us can think about.

Fortunately for fans, Gamescom Opening Night Live is well under way, and the latest to take the stage is a shiny new announcement trailer for Little Nightmares 3. It's also been revealed that this instalment will be developed by Supermassive Games (The Dark Pictures Anthology, Until Dawn, The Quarry) rather than Tarsier Studios.

Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares 2 are dark, whimsical adventures that put you into the shoes of some tiny adventurers. As you help the likes of Six or Mono try to escape from this towering, decrepit world, you’re forced to confront childhood fears and made to conjure up your inner child in an effort to surpass them.

Both games are deeply unsettling adventures, but there’s no denying the amount of charm that they possess too. Packed with secrets, peculiar Nomes, and otherworldly goings-on, you must carefully navigate the strange world you’re faced with, fleeing endless threats, and it’s incredibly bittersweet.

Little Nightmares 3 looks to continue the tradition with an entirely new nightmare to divulge in; there’ll be new threats, more suspense, and fresh puzzling environments to figure out. Better yet, there'll be two new characters with the ability to play co-operatively with a friend or alone. So, you can try to escape Nowhere and face your fears with company, if you wish.

Are you looking forward to Little Nightmares 3? Let us know!

Topics in this article

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
