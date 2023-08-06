John Cena isn't in Overwatch 2, but he is helping advertise it

John Cena (yes, that John Cena), is now officially a part of Overwatch lore, with the wrestler-turned-actor helping to show off the game's story missions.

While there was some speculation that Cena himself would be in the game, that isn't the case. He is, however, someone called The Enigma, some hoodie-wearing tech nerd who's keeping his eye on omnic uprisings in places like Toronto, Rio, and Gothenburg. In the trailer for the upcoming Invasion story missions, which you can check out below, he's essentially putting out a call to action for the previous members of Overwatch. The trailer is of course complete with a cheesy reveal where he takes down his hood, as if you couldn't already tell it was the man who supposedly cannot be seen himself.

You can, in fact, see him.

The full reveal of Cena came after numerous teases from various streamers in the form of an ARG, with things like an image that said "JC" using the colour hex code "#042377," which is Cena's birthday (April 23, 1977). Plus, Cena literally teased his involvement on his own Instagram, so it wasn't exactly subtle. "It’s been fun seeing the Overwatch community try to put a face to The Enigma," Cena said in a press release. "Sometimes a face you can’t see is just what the world needs to sound the alarm of a looming, worldwide threat."

While he won't be appearing in the game itself, it is technically the latest collaboration between Overwatch and something (or in this case someone) else. The first big one took place earlier this year, where the hero shooter featured One Punch Man. That collab brought in skins for characters like Doomfist (you won't be surprised to hear he was the one with the titular One Punch Man skin), as well as other cosmetics. More crossovers are also expected in the future, so stay tuned for other IPs that might appear in the game.

Overwatch 2's sixth season, Invasion, is coming to the game August 10, where it will receive proper story missions for the first time.