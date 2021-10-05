If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

contains irritants

Jett: The Far Shore reviews round-up, all the scores

Jett: The Far Shore is the long-awaited follow-up to Superbrothers' last game, Sword and Sworcery EP – but is it any good?
Superbrothers, the small team behind indie hit Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, have been teasing Jett: The Far Shore fow a while. It's been present at multiple PlayStation presentations, it's recieved a fair amount of hype on social media platforms, and it's piqued the interest of a few of us here at VG247, too.

But the game, now the reviews are out, has split opinion – there are some reviewers that seem to gel with its often irritating and difficult systems, whilst there are others that really didn't get on with how wantonly awkward Jett makes things.

In Jett: The Far Shore, you are sent on an interstellar trip to “carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion,” in a cinematic action-adventure. As a scout and 'anchorite' named Mei, you will be the first to be deployed to an ocean planet.

The game rubbed our own Tom Orry "the wrong way in an extreme fashion" and became" It turns out that it's "pretty much the exact opposite to what [he] wants from a game", which is quite alarming.

The interstellar adventure game is set to release on October 5 – today! – for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Epic Games Store. But is it worth buying? Read on below to find out.

  • VG247 review impressions: Have a long think about Jett: The Far Shore before you hastily hand over the asking price. This isn't a game that feels good to play. It might well have something to say if you can see it through, but I really don't think it's worth your time.
  • Inverse - 9/10
  • WCCFTech – 7/10
  • NME – 6/10
  • GamesRadar – 6/10
  • Gamespot – 5/10
  • Slant Magazine – 5/10
  • Polygon – Jett: The Far Shore is a simple game, but a beautiful one, and well worth your time. It can make space a little bit scary, without going over the top, and it strikes a great balance between saccharine and grimdark. The Far Shore is a journey I was glad to take, even when the company got a little too chatty.
  • Eurogamer – a profound but extremely irritating space odyssey

