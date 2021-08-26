Jett: The Far Shore takes you on an interstellar adventure in October

Sword & Sworcery co-creator Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software showed of Jett: The Far Shore, as part of gamescom: Opening Night Live.

In Jett: The Far Shore, you are sent on an interstellar trip to “carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion,” in a cinematic action-adventure. As a scout and 'anchorite' named Mei, you will be the first to be deployed to an ocean planet.

You will be piloting a “jet” and explore the unknown as you skim over waves, travel coastlines, and go through otherworldly woods. You will need to adapt to an intricate, systemic open world and “persevere through adversity.”

Here’s a list of features, per the developer:

Embark on an exploratory single-player adventure presented in five captivating acts encompassing monumental moments, laid-back exploration, occasional white-knuckle action, moments of heartfelt companionship, and a helping of existential dread.

Soak in a sea of music and 3D sound, with a breathtaking score by Scntfc.

Deploy to the surface of a mythic ocean planet: skim up undiscovered coastlines, inspect indigenous flora and fauna, adapt to new perils, and problem-solve tough obstacles using your jett's array of scientific tools.

Investigate the source of 'the hymnwave', an interstellar invitation that propelled a people to look beyond their troubled skies and across the sea of stars, for salvation

Rendezvous at 'Ground Control' and get to know fellow scouts in relaxed first-person sequences, as the scouts struggle together to “satisfy ‘Jao's directives’” and acquit themselves with honor.

Endure hardships, evade pursuers, and grapple with massive 'kolos' creatures by out-pacing or out-smarting adversaries and navigating hazards.

The interstellar adventure game is set to release on October 5 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Epic Games Store, and pre-orders are available today for $29.99 with an additional 20% discount.