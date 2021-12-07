Icarus tree sap - How to craft tree sap and the mortar and pestle

If you’re looking to get tree sap in Icarus, get ready to do some leveling up.

It takes more than chopping down trees to get sap. You’ll have to unlock a few key pieces of tech first and hoard nearly every stick on the planet. After you level up even further you can streamline the process and cut sticks out completely.

How to get tree sap in Icarus

You can only get sap after unlocking the Mortar and Pestle and Crafting Bench. The Bench unlocks at level 10 on Tier 2 of the tech tree. As always, you’ll need a Blueprint point to unlock it. Crafting it requires:

20 sticks

50 wood

12 stone

12 fiber

Icarus mortar and pestle

The Mortar and Pestle unlocks much further down the Tier 2 tree, and you need to build a shelter of some kind for the crafting bench. Otherwise, you won’t be able to use it.

Along with the usual Blueprint point, the Mortar and Pestle require:

12 stone

4 silica ore

Once you’ve got the necessary tech, drop the Mortar wherever, and you’ll see tree sap as one of the available recipes. It takes four sticks, so rummage around in the wilderness if you don’t have any.

Craft tree sap with the carpentry bench

Much later, you can unlock the carpentry bench on the Tech Tree and use it to turn wood into sticks, which makes crafting tree sap much more seamless. For that bench, you’ll need:

120 copper nails

12 rope

80 wood

