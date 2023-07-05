Hollow Knight players release fan-made DLC, helping us endure the wait for literally any Silksong info

While many await a morsel of news regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong since its delay during May, some keen Hollow Knight players have worked tirelessly to create an impressive, fan-made DLC known as Pale Court for the game (thanks, GamesRadar).

So, if you’re in need of a way to satiate that Hollow Knight itch, the Pale Court DLC should have you covered for the time being. Released on July 1 following a launch trailer, the fan-made DLC can be downloaded via Github at your own discretion, and you’ll need the Scarab+ mod manager to get it working.

The Pale Court mod will allow players to “challenge Hallownest’s mightiest champions in combat”, with boss fights and lore massively expanded. There’s also new charms, secrets, and dialogue to look forward to; all lovingly made by fans in the style of Hollow Knight’s developer, Team Cherry. If you’re interested in the creators behind Pale Court, you can view a full list of mod credits here; it’s clearly been a valiant, collaborative effort!

On top of that, there’s fresh music and voice lines, bringing the fan-made expansion to life even further. It’s plain to see that plenty of passion has gone into this ambitious Pale Court mod, and given that we’re still enduring the wait for any sign of Silksong news, it looks to be a great way of revisiting Hollow Knight in the meantime.

Have you checked out the Pale Court mod for Hollow Knight already? If so, let us know how you’ve been finding it!