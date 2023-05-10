We’ve all been waiting long enough for a slither of news regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong. Almost every Nintendo Direct in recent months has featured a slew of chatters repeating, “where’s Silksong?” to no avail. Last night (Tuesday evening), the publisher announced that Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delayed.

While news of Silksong being delayed is far from what we all hoped for, it appears that most eager fans are just relieved to have confirmation that the game still exists. First announced in 2019, Silksong later appeared in the June 2022 Xbox Showcase, as one of the many games slated to release during late 2022 to early 2023.

Matthew Griffin of Team Cherry took to Twitter to share the update with fans. “We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.”

Griffin closes by sharing that fans can, “expect more details from us once we get closer to release.”

— Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) May 10, 2023

All in all, it’s positive to hear that Hollow Knight: Silksong is still in development, rather than any fans being in limbo about the status of the game. What’s better is that Silksong has grown into a bigger game than the DLC it was once pitched as in 2019, giving fans something to be truly excited for.

Matthew Griffin did not share any further details about a new release period for Hollow Knight: Silksong. All we know is that the game will not be in our hands during early 2023; this still leaves late 2023 on the table, or maybe we’ll be seeing Silksong in 2024. It'll also be arriving on PlayStation consoles!

On that note, we do have The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom right around the corner to keep us all very busy in the meantime, at least!