Hoarders rejoice - this Baldur's Gate 3 mod makes inventory management easy

Created by Liareth on Nexusmods, Bags Bags Bags adds... more bags!

Tav playing a lute to wake Art Cullagh in Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian/VG247
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Like all great RPGs, Baldur's Gate 3 allows players to give in to their base instinct to pick up everything and anything they come across. Shinies, food, swords they'll never use and more. The problem is that doing so is sure to clog up your inventory, making it hard to find stuff that's actually useful when you need it.

Enter Liareth - a mod maker who uploaded their latest creation Bags Bags Bags on Nexusmods. On the popular PC gaming mod platform, Baldur's Gate 3 players can download it to grant themselves a selection of special containers that lets you sort all your junk into neat, labelled bags.

So lets say you want to quickly send all your scrolls to Gale, so he can go through and learn them all. Instead of manually dragging each scroll over, you'll have a container labelled "scrolls" in your inventory where they'll all be placed on pick-up (kind of like your alchemy pouch or key ring). From there, you can either open it up and browse your collection, or send the entire scroll bag to Gale at once.

While the basic character inventory does have a search function that does help sort through your loot on the fly, these containers are particularly helpful for your camp stash. There comes a point in Baldur's Gate 3 where you either stop picking up Greatsword +1s, or send them to your camp on reflex. Scrolling through the stash to actually grab said loot can be a hassle, so these containers come in dead handy for making the whole process easier.

These containers can either be found in a chest on the Nautiloid at the start of the game, or bought from certain vendors in act one and three. As such, there's plenty of bags for interested parties to grab and mess around with once they download the mod.

Does this sound like a mod you'd be interested in? If so, give it a gander over at NexusMods! If you do download it, or have another mod that you think is wonderful, let us know below!

